ETV Bharat / state

UP: Waris Punjab De Member, US Citizen Among 5 Sent To Judicial Custody For Illegal Entry Into India

Bahraich: A court here on Friday remanded a US national, two alleged members of the Punjab-based outfit 'Waris Punjab De', and three local travel agents accused of facilitating their entry into India from Nepal to 14 days' judicial custody. According to prosecution sources, Judicial Magistrate (Fifth) Sangeeta Gaur sent the five to the Bahraich district jail till August 6.

The accused were Vikramjit Singh, a wanted member of the banned outfit Waris Punjab De, US citizen Manveer Singh Dhillon, and travel agents Rahul Kumar, Suresh Pathak and Dilip Pathak.

The latter three allegedly helped Vikramjit and Manveer cross the India-Nepal border illegally through a route locally known as "Chor Gali" in the Rupaideha border area on Thursday.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said Vikramjit Singh, a native of Balachaur in Punjab's Nawanshahr district, was wanted in two criminal cases filed at Ajnala Police Station in 2023 and was hiding in Kathmandu.