UP: Village Head Booked For Allegedly Raping Woman Sanitation Worker In Shahjahanpur
The officer said that the woman alleged that the accused had called her to his house on the pretext of signing her salary slip
By PTI
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: A village head allegedly confined and raped a Dalit woman sanitation worker who had gone to his house for signing her salary slip, police said on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said the alleged incident occurred on May 18.
The 40-year-old woman, who was appointed as a sanitation worker on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, alleged that the village head had called her to his house on the pretext of signing her salary slip, Kumar said.
The woman alleged in her complaint that after she reached the house, the accused locked the door, tied her hands and raped her, the officer said. She alleged that the accused later abused her using casteist remarks and threatened her with consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
The police on Tuesday night registered a case under sections 64(1) (rape), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(3) (causing hurt) of the BNS and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Kumar said. The victim has been sent for medical examination, and further investigation is underway, he added.
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