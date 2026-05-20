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UP: Village Head Booked For Allegedly Raping Woman Sanitation Worker In Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: A village head allegedly confined and raped a Dalit woman sanitation worker who had gone to his house for signing her salary slip, police said on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said the alleged incident occurred on May 18.

The 40-year-old woman, who was appointed as a sanitation worker on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, alleged that the village head had called her to his house on the pretext of signing her salary slip, Kumar said.