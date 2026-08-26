ETV Bharat / state

Video Shows Shahjahanpur Councillors Taking 'Oath To Share Civic Funds', Probe Ordered

Shahjahanpur: A video purportedly showing several Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation councillors taking an unusual oath to share civic funds among themselves has gone viral on social media, prompting the civic body to order an inquiry, officials said.

In the video, a group of people can be seen standing with water in their hands and repeating an oath led by one person. They have been identified on social media as municipal councillors, though the authenticity of the video and the identities of those seen in it have not been independently verified.

According to the purported oath, whatever income the municipal corporation receives would be divided equally among all 60 councillors. The group also vows to stand together if any of its members faces trouble.