Video Shows Shahjahanpur Councillors Taking 'Oath To Share Civic Funds', Probe Ordered
The authenticity of the video and the identities of those seen in it have not been independently verified.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: A video purportedly showing several Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation councillors taking an unusual oath to share civic funds among themselves has gone viral on social media, prompting the civic body to order an inquiry, officials said.
In the video, a group of people can be seen standing with water in their hands and repeating an oath led by one person. They have been identified on social media as municipal councillors, though the authenticity of the video and the identities of those seen in it have not been independently verified.
According to the purported oath, whatever income the municipal corporation receives would be divided equally among all 60 councillors. The group also vows to stand together if any of its members faces trouble.
The video also contains an objectionable reference to the mother of anyone described as a "traitor". The video has triggered allegations of corruption involving councillors on various social media platforms. Netizens in some posts have also questioned how a councillor who allegedly owned only one house three years ago has since acquired several houses and luxury vehicles.
Municipal Commissioner Saumya Gururani told news agency PTI that the video was reportedly from November 2025, when another municipal commissioner was in charge. "Even so, we have ordered an inquiry," she said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings.
Also Read
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Free Bus Travel For Women On Raksha Bandhan, Lifetime Free Travel For 60+ Women