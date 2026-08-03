ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Unhappy Over Her Court Marriage, Man Strangles Daughter

Agra: A shocking case of honour killing has come to light in Jaitpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. Enraged by his daughter's court marriage, a father strangled her to death on Monday.

Neighbours alerted the police after hearing the young woman's screams. The police from the Jaitpur station arrived at the scene, took the body into custody for a post-mortem examination, and arrested the accused father for questioning.

According to DCP (East) Abhishek Agrawal, Vimal Rai has been living in a rented house with his family in Nahtauli village, within the Jaitpur police station's jurisdiction, for the past 15 years. His family consisted of his wife Sita, son Ankush, and daughter Ankita. Ankita was in a relationship with a fellow villager, Amit Pachauri, who serves in the ITBP.