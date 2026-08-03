Uttar Pradesh: Unhappy Over Her Court Marriage, Man Strangles Daughter
Neighbours alerted the police after hearing the young woman's screams; the police from the Jaitpur station arrested the accused
Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Agra: A shocking case of honour killing has come to light in Jaitpur police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. Enraged by his daughter's court marriage, a father strangled her to death on Monday.
Neighbours alerted the police after hearing the young woman's screams. The police from the Jaitpur station arrived at the scene, took the body into custody for a post-mortem examination, and arrested the accused father for questioning.
According to DCP (East) Abhishek Agrawal, Vimal Rai has been living in a rented house with his family in Nahtauli village, within the Jaitpur police station's jurisdiction, for the past 15 years. His family consisted of his wife Sita, son Ankush, and daughter Ankita. Ankita was in a relationship with a fellow villager, Amit Pachauri, who serves in the ITBP.
Ankita and Amit wished to marry each other, but her family did not consent to the union. Distressed by this, the couple secretly got married four months ago. Following the marriage, Ankita continued to live with her parents. When the family discovered the secret marriage, her father, furious over the matter, strangled her to death.
The DCP stated that during interrogation, the accused, Vimal Rai, confessed to the crime, admitting that he had strangled his daughter.
He explained that she had married a young man from the village against the family's wishes. The family was angry upon learning this, which drove him to take this extreme step.
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