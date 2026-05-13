ATM Van Heist: Two Wanted Robbers Killed In Ghaziabad Police Encounter After Car Chase
Two accused carrying Rs one lakh rewards each died in a police encounter during investigation linked to last week's ATM cash van robbery in Ghaziabad.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Two wanted criminals Zuber and Sameer, who were carrying a reward of Rs one lakh each, were killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday night. Three policemen have also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.
The duo was involved in the ATM cash van robbery which happened in the Crossing Republic police station area on May 6, police said.
As per sources, Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the two other accused in this robbery, who are still at large.
The accused had allegedly carried out the daylight robbery where they fired at an ATM cash van and fled with the cash.
According to police, the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) in-charge, Inspector Anil Rajput, received information via mobile surveillance. The accused involved in the robbery were seen travelling in a car in the Wave City police station area. Following the tip-off, police launched a search operation across Wave City and nearby areas. The SWAT team and Wave City police laid a trap near Dasna Road.
At around 9:45 PM, police spotted a silver-coloured car approaching from Naiphal Road. When Police intercepted the vehicle, the occupants allegedly opened fire. They sped away along a roadside track near a drain. Police chased the vehicle, which later lost control and veered into a field.
Encounter After Chase
Police said the accused got out of the car and fired directly at the team. Bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of SWAT in-charge Anil Rajput and the Wave City SHO. Three other policemen sustained injuries. When the cops retaliated, the two accused were shot and collapsed, while the remaining suspects managed to escape.
The accused were identified through Aadhaar cards recovered from them. Both were residents of Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad. They were rushed to the hospital, but both of them died during treatment.
Cash Van Robbery Case
The robbery had taken place on May 6 in front of an HP petrol pump on National Highway-9 in the Crossing Republic area, where armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van after opening fire. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Crossing Republic police station.
On May 11, the SWAT team, Crime Branch, and Crossing Republic police arrested two more accused, Kaif and Rizwan. Police recovered Rs eight lakh from the looted cash and the car used in the crime.
Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud said, "The two injured accused died during treatment after the encounter. Three policemen were also injured in the exchange of fire. Police recovered Rs 9.10 lakh in cash, a Swift car, three bags, and a CCTV DVR from the accused. Search operations are underway to arrest the remaining absconding suspects."
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