ETV Bharat / state

ATM Van Heist: Two Wanted Robbers Killed In Ghaziabad Police Encounter After Car Chase

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Two wanted criminals Zuber and Sameer, who were carrying a reward of Rs one lakh each, were killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday night. Three policemen have also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

The duo was involved in the ATM cash van robbery which happened in the Crossing Republic police station area on May 6, police said.

As per sources, Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the two other accused in this robbery, who are still at large.

The accused had allegedly carried out the daylight robbery where they fired at an ATM cash van and fled with the cash.

According to police, the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) in-charge, Inspector Anil Rajput, received information via mobile surveillance. The accused involved in the robbery were seen travelling in a car in the Wave City police station area. Following the tip-off, police launched a search operation across Wave City and nearby areas. The SWAT team and Wave City police laid a trap near Dasna Road.

At around 9:45 PM, police spotted a silver-coloured car approaching from Naiphal Road. When Police intercepted the vehicle, the occupants allegedly opened fire. They sped away along a roadside track near a drain. Police chased the vehicle, which later lost control and veered into a field.

Encounter After Chase