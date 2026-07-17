Uttar Pradesh: Two Chain Robbery Case Accused Killed In Encounter
Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that action was taken to arrest the miscreants on the basis of intelligence information.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Firozabad: Two accused in a chain robbery case were killed by Etawah's Special Operation Group (SOG) on Friday. Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that action was taken to arrest the miscreants on the basis of intelligence information.
The police had received information that two miscreants were trying to escape from the Sambalpur Express going from Ghaziabad to Jharkhand, after which Etawah SOG immediately reached Shikohabad railway station and surrounded the train.
Seeing themselves surrounded, the miscreants suddenly got down from the train and started firing at the SOG team. By the time the police started retaliating, both the miscreants fled from there. The police chased them for about 1 kilometre, but the miscreants hid in Nagla village.
As soon as the news of the encounter was received, the DIG, Etawah SSP Srivastava and ASP Abhaynath Tripathi immediately left for the spot with a heavy police force. To nab the criminals, about 300 policemen surrounded the entire area and started a search operation.
During the ensuing search operation, both the criminals were killed. At the same time, SOG constables David Chauhan and Pushpendra too were shot at. Both were hospitalised.
The police were searching for the accused Ankit, alias Situ, and Sumit in the case of chain robbery from a doctor of a private hospital at Etawah. Both the accused were trying to escape by train, but the police surrounded them at Shikohabad station and subsequently killed them in the encounter.
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