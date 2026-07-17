ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Two Chain Robbery Case Accused Killed In Encounter

Police personnel at the spot where two chain robbery case accused were killed in an encounter in Firozabad ( ETV Bharat )

Firozabad: Two accused in a chain robbery case were killed by Etawah's Special Operation Group (SOG) on Friday. Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that action was taken to arrest the miscreants on the basis of intelligence information.

The police had received information that two miscreants were trying to escape from the Sambalpur Express going from Ghaziabad to Jharkhand, after which Etawah SOG immediately reached Shikohabad railway station and surrounded the train.

Seeing themselves surrounded, the miscreants suddenly got down from the train and started firing at the SOG team. By the time the police started retaliating, both the miscreants fled from there. The police chased them for about 1 kilometre, but the miscreants hid in Nagla village.