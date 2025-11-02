Uttar Pradesh: Transgender Student Strives To Get Toilet Built For Her Community At her College
Hetvi, a student of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, has written to the Vice Chancellor for a toilet for her community in the college.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Varanasi: The transgender community in India remains marginalised despite legislations and voices of support for them from various quarters.
But there are a few from the community who have vowed to fight for their rights. One of them is Hetvi from Varanasi who has sought restrooms for transgenders in colleges across Uttar Pradesh.
Hetvi was born on September 8, 2003, in Chitaipur area of Varanasi. Her father is a delivery agent, and her mother, Babita, a housewife. She has a brother and a sister. Hetvi's childhood normal. But as she reached the age of 12, she she began experiencing changes in her body which she ignored initally. However, As time progressed, she became increasingly worried. Hetvi said she gradually came to understand the changes and she gradually learned to live with it.
Unlike other families, that of Hetvi supported her during the unusual transition. Hetvi said she continued her studies while managing herself during difficult times. After passing her high school and Intermediate exams, she enrolled at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in 2023.
Hetvi said when she joined the college, she couldn't find a restroom for transgender. "I faced significant difficulties using the men's restroom. At that moment, I realized that other transgenders might be facing similar problems. I decided to take the initiative to address the issue and wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor, demanding the construction of a transgender restroom in the college," she said.
Hetvi said only time will tell what decision the college administration will take on her letter, but she has fulfilled her responsibility.
Hetvi is a member of the Transgender LGBT Group of Varanasi which has approximately 250 members. This group works for the welfare of transgenders and has joined Hetvi's campaign. The group, along with Hetvi, runs a transgender culturalization programme and strives to bring transgenders into the mainstream of society.
Hetvi said she formed an organization called 'Rang' to amplify the voice of the transgenders. "Transgender students studying at Kashi Vidyapeeth and its affiliated colleges are its members. Currently, 30 members have joined us," she said.
Babita said, when she learned about her child's transformation, she began receiving taunts from society. "Whatever he is, he is my child. Nothing is more important to a mother than that. I have always raised him like my son. He will always be my son; I will never abandon him," she said.
Incidentally, Kashi Vidyapeeth has special facilities for transgender students. It also has the first transgender cell which works to help such students and address their problems. Hetvi said such an institution must also have a toilet for transgenders.
Hetvi said at present she is focused on her objective of getting a toilet for transgenders constructed in the college. "I will raise other issued concerning the transgender community through 'Rang'", she said.
