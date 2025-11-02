ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Transgender Student Strives To Get Toilet Built For Her Community At her College

Varanasi: The transgender community in India remains marginalised despite legislations and voices of support for them from various quarters.

But there are a few from the community who have vowed to fight for their rights. One of them is Hetvi from Varanasi who has sought restrooms for transgenders in colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

Hetvi was born on September 8, 2003, in Chitaipur area of ​​Varanasi. Her father is a delivery agent, and her mother, Babita, a housewife. She has a brother and a sister. Hetvi's childhood normal. But as she reached the age of 12, she she began experiencing changes in her body which she ignored initally. However, As time progressed, she became increasingly worried. Hetvi said she gradually came to understand the changes and she gradually learned to live with it.

Unlike other families, that of Hetvi supported her during the unusual transition. Hetvi said she continued her studies while managing herself during difficult times. After passing her high school and Intermediate exams, she enrolled at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in 2023.

Hetvi said when she joined the college, she couldn't find a restroom for transgender. "I faced significant difficulties using the men's restroom. At that moment, I realized that other transgenders might be facing similar problems. I decided to take the initiative to address the issue and wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor, demanding the construction of a transgender restroom in the college," she said.