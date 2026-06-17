Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Six Women Killed As Tractor-Trolley Crashes Into E-Rickshaw On Budaun Highway
The family was travelling for a wedding-related ritual and was tragically killed; authorities have ordered a high-level inquiry into the accident, reports Sameer Saxena.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Budaun: Six women were killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding tractor-trolley collided with an e-rickshaw on the Bareilly-Mathura Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Wednesday. The accident occurred in the Ujhani police station area and involved nine people travelling in the e-rickshaw.
Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash and shifted the injured to the Government Medical College in Budaun for treatment.
According to officials, all the occupants of the e-rickshaw were on their way to a nearby village to participate in a traditional 'bhaat' ceremony linked to a family wedding.
During the journey, a speeding tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into the e-rickshaw.
Budaun District Magistrate Avnish Rai confirmed that six women lost their lives in the accident.
Two Injured in Critical Condition, Probe Ordered
The District Magistrate said that of the three injured persons admitted to the medical college, two remain in critical condition, while the third is reported to be stable and out of danger.
Given the seriousness of the accident, the district administration has constituted a high-level inquiry committee. According to Rai, a joint investigation team comprising the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) and Superintendent of Police (SP) City has been tasked with determining the exact cause of the accident and submitting a detailed report.
Preliminary findings and eyewitness accounts suggest the accident occurred when the e-rickshaw was being turned on the highway. The collision took place on the Mathura-Bareilly National Highway under the Ujhani Kotwali area.
The impact resulted in the deaths of five women at the scene, while another woman died during treatment at the medical college. The two critically injured victims are being referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.
District Magistrate Rai said the impact of the tractor caused significant damage to the e-rickshaw, resulting in multiple casualties. The deceased have been identified as Prema, Ganga Shri, Rajkumari, Revati, Narayani and Aarti.
The injured have been identified as Shani, Dal Singh and Kantvati. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and taken the tractor into custody for further investigation.
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