ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Six Women Killed As Tractor-Trolley Crashes Into E-Rickshaw On Budaun Highway

Six women were killed after a tractor-trolley collided with an e-rickshaw. ( ETV Bharat )

Budaun: Six women were killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding tractor-trolley collided with an e-rickshaw on the Bareilly-Mathura Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Wednesday. The accident occurred in the Ujhani police station area and involved nine people travelling in the e-rickshaw.

Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash and shifted the injured to the Government Medical College in Budaun for treatment.

According to officials, all the occupants of the e-rickshaw were on their way to a nearby village to participate in a traditional 'bhaat' ceremony linked to a family wedding.

During the journey, a speeding tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into the e-rickshaw.

Budaun District Magistrate Avnish Rai confirmed that six women lost their lives in the accident.

Two Injured in Critical Condition, Probe Ordered