ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Launches Audio Tour Of 84 Varanasi Ghats In 15 Languages

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh has launched an audio tour during the celebration of Dev Deepawali at Namo Ghat to enable tourists around the world to hear stories about 84 historic ghats of Varanasi — a city synonymous with religion, spirituality, and culture — in their preferred language.

"Varanasi 84 Ghats Audiobook-Audio Tour", the GPS-enabled digital facility will enable tourists to explore the ghats on their own for insights into their history, religious beliefs, cultural heritage, and mythological significance.

The feature has services in 15 languages — Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, Urdu, Chinese, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. It will have dedicated audio chapters for each of the 84 ghats in Kashi, detailing the historical, cultural, religious, and mythological importance of every location.

Tourists can listen to these narratives while exploring the ghats on foot or during a boat ride on the Ganges. Through the GPS-based system, the mobile app automatically detects the user's location and begins playing the audio corresponding to the specific ghat.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh attends Dev Deepawali in Varanasi. (ETV Bharat)

The audio pauses if the user moves away from the designated area and resumes after they return. Additionally, tourists can manually select any ghat of their choice within the app to listen to information about it.