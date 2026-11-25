Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Launches Audio Tour Of 84 Varanasi Ghats In 15 Languages
The 'Varanasi 84 Ghats Audiobook-Audio Tour' app automatically detects the user's location through GPS and begins playing the audio recording corresponding to the specific ghat.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh has launched an audio tour during the celebration of Dev Deepawali at Namo Ghat to enable tourists around the world to hear stories about 84 historic ghats of Varanasi — a city synonymous with religion, spirituality, and culture — in their preferred language.
"Varanasi 84 Ghats Audiobook-Audio Tour", the GPS-enabled digital facility will enable tourists to explore the ghats on their own for insights into their history, religious beliefs, cultural heritage, and mythological significance.
The feature has services in 15 languages — Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, Urdu, Chinese, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. It will have dedicated audio chapters for each of the 84 ghats in Kashi, detailing the historical, cultural, religious, and mythological importance of every location.
Tourists can listen to these narratives while exploring the ghats on foot or during a boat ride on the Ganges. Through the GPS-based system, the mobile app automatically detects the user's location and begins playing the audio corresponding to the specific ghat.
The audio pauses if the user moves away from the designated area and resumes after they return. Additionally, tourists can manually select any ghat of their choice within the app to listen to information about it.
To enhance their experience, the app provides written descriptions, photographs, and interactive maps alongside the audio. Users also have the flexibility to pause or resume the audio, or skip ahead to information about the next ghat.
The app also maintains a record of the ghats already visited by tourists. If the tour is interrupted, they can resume the audio tour exactly where they left off in the next visit.
Tourists can download the audio tour from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism app before beginning their visit, which will eliminate the need for a continuous internet connection while exploring. Notably, this feature can be accessed from anywhere across the country or the world.
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