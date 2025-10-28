ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh To Get New District Named After Kalyan Singh

Aligarh: The Uttar Pradesh government has started preparations for creating the 76th district, named after its former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Tehsils of Aligarh and Bulandshahr will be merged to form Kalyan Singh Nagar, for which there has been a demand for several years. Before this, Sambha was created as a new district in 2011.

Ram Kumar Dwivedi, the officer in charge of the Commissioner and Secretary of the Revenue Council, has sought proposals from the district magistrates of Aligarh and Bulandshahr. Aligarh's Atrauli and Gangiri tehsils and Bulandshahr's Dibai tehsil will be merged for the new district.

On August 8, former MP Rajveer Singh, son of Kalyan Singh, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding the creation of this new district, saying that his father dedicated his entire life to the development of society and the state. "He was repeatedly elected from Atrauli despite adverse circumstances and established himself as a people's leader in state politics. The public believes that Kalyan Singh brought about all-around development in the state, but his birthplace, Atrauli, did not receive the special recognition it deserved."