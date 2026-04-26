Three Of Family Shot Dead Following Dispute At Gym In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr
The officials said that four of the accused have been arrested while a hunt is on for the others.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST|
Updated : April 26, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Bulandshahr: Three persons from the same family were shot dead following a dispute during a birthday celebration at a gym in Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night, and the deceased have been identified as Amardeep (30), Manish Saini (28) and a 17-year-old boy, officials said.
All three sustained gunshot injuries to the head, officials said. Police have so far arrested four accused in connection with the case and launched a search for others involved. Police have formed six teams to trace the accused. According to police, the altercation began over a dispute during a birthday cake celebration among friends, which escalated into violence.
Upon receiving the information, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kalanidhi Naithani visited the spot and reviewed the situation. “The incident occurred around midnight during a birthday party at a gym on the Subhash Road. Following a dispute, the three victims were shot,” he said.
CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and all angles of the case are under investigation. The identities of the arrested accused have not been revealed by the police yet. Officials said that strict action has been ordered against all those involved.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Family members of the deceased have demanded justice, while a heavy police presence has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
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