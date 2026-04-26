ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Shot Dead Following Dispute At Gym In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Three persons from the same family were shot dead following a dispute during a birthday celebration at a gym in Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night, and the deceased have been identified as Amardeep (30), Manish Saini (28) and a 17-year-old boy, officials said.

All three sustained gunshot injuries to the head, officials said. Police have so far arrested four accused in connection with the case and launched a search for others involved. Police have formed six teams to trace the accused. According to police, the altercation began over a dispute during a birthday cake celebration among friends, which escalated into violence.

Upon receiving the information, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kalanidhi Naithani visited the spot and reviewed the situation. “The incident occurred around midnight during a birthday party at a gym on the Subhash Road. Following a dispute, the three victims were shot,” he said.