Uttar Pradesh: Three Shahjahanpur Teens Accused Of Gangraping Minor Dalit Girl
All three juveniles have been sent to a Juvenile Correctional Home, while medical examination has been conducted to determine the age of two other accused.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: A case of gang rape of a 12-year-old Dalit girl has come to light in the Tilhar police station area of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that five teenagers together committed the atrocity.
The police interrogated the accused under the supervision of their parents and presented three of the teens before Shahjahanpur's Juvenile Justice Board, and sent them to the Juvenile Correctional Home. Medical examination has been conducted to determine the age of the other two accused. Further action will be taken against them after their age is accurately established.
Tilhar Area Officer Vidyut Saxena said that the 12-year-old survivor was playing with children in the school ground on Friday evening in a village under the Tilhar police station, when five underaged boys, who were playing nearby, forcibly took the girl to a neighbouring field.
According to the FIR, the girl's family alleged that the five accused minors took their daughter to a neighbouring sugarcane field and gang-raped her. When the owner of the farm noticed the accused in the field, they ran away.
The parents said that when the girl later reached home, she narrated the incident to her mother. Late night on Friday, a case was registered based on the complaint of the survivor's relatives.
Saxena said the accused were taken into custody on the basis of the information, by a police team formed under his supervision, under the leadership of the Tilhar inspector-in-charge, on Saturday (August 1) at around 11.10 pm. Three minor accused involved in the incident were identified and taken into police custody as per legal provisions.
Saxena also said they were kept in a child-friendly room of Tilhar police station, as per provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. He added that after completing necessary investigative and legal action, the three accused teens were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, Shahjahanpur, and sent to a juvenile reform home.
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