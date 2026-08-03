ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Three Shahjahanpur Teens Accused Of Gangraping Minor Dalit Girl

Shahjahanpur: A case of gang rape of a 12-year-old Dalit girl has come to light in the Tilhar police station area of ​​Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that five teenagers together committed the atrocity.

The police interrogated the accused under the supervision of their parents and presented three of the teens before Shahjahanpur's Juvenile Justice Board, and sent them to the Juvenile Correctional Home. Medical examination has been conducted to determine the age of the other two accused. Further action will be taken against them after their age is accurately established.

Tilhar Area Officer Vidyut Saxena said that the 12-year-old survivor was playing with children in the school ground on Friday evening in a village under the Tilhar police station, when five underaged boys, who were playing nearby, forcibly took the girl to a neighbouring field.

According to the FIR, the girl's family alleged that the five accused minors took their daughter to a neighbouring sugarcane field and gang-raped her. When the owner of the farm noticed the accused in the field, they ran away.