Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Couple Brutally Murdered In Sultanpur, Bodies Found On School Premises
The bodies of Mukesh Singh and his wife Vinita were found on the premises of a private school. Both were killed with a sharp-edged weapon.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Sultanpur: Kumbhi Dadia village under Kadipur Kotwali police station of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh woke up on Tuesday to the sensational news of the murder of a teacher couple in the village.
The bodies of teacher Mukesh Singh and his wife Vinita, were found on the premises of a private school. Preliminary information suggests both were killed using a sharp-edged weapon.
Mukesh was employed as a government teacher. He was also the president of the teachers' association of Dostpur block. His wife, Vinita, ran a private school in the village.
Upon hearing the news of the couple's murder, a large number of villagers gathered at the scene. Kadipur Kotwali police were informed, and they arrived to begin an investigation. They inspected the school premises and the surrounding area, collecting evidence related to the crime. They said they were investigating various angles to determine the circumstances and motive behind the murders.
Both bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examinations. Kadipur Station House Officer (SHO) Deependra Vikram stated that the post-mortem report is expected to clarify details regarding the time of death and the nature of the injuries.
The motive behind the murders, and the identities of those involved in the crime, remain unknown at this stage. The police are proceeding with the investigation by examining nearby CCTV footage, questioning eyewitnesses, and gathering other potential evidence. An atmosphere of tension and panic prevails in the village following the incident.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said the matter is under investigation, and that specialised teams, including a SOG (Special Operations Group), have been constituted. Further action will be taken based on the evidence found at the scene. The full story behind the murder is expected to emerge only after a detailed police investigation into the incident.
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