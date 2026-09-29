ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Couple Brutally Murdered In Sultanpur, Bodies Found On School Premises

Sultanpur: Kumbhi Dadia village under Kadipur Kotwali police station of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh woke up on Tuesday to the sensational news of the murder of a teacher couple in the village.

The bodies of teacher Mukesh Singh and his wife Vinita, were found on the premises of a private school. Preliminary information suggests both were killed using a sharp-edged weapon.

Mukesh was employed as a government teacher. He was also the president of the teachers' association of Dostpur block. His wife, Vinita, ran a private school in the village.

Upon hearing the news of the couple's murder, a large number of villagers gathered at the scene. Kadipur Kotwali police were informed, and they arrived to begin an investigation. They inspected the school premises and the surrounding area, collecting evidence related to the crime. They said they were investigating various angles to determine the circumstances and motive behind the murders.