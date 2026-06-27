ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Targets 20,000 MW Renewable Energy Capacity In Next 2 To 3 Years: Yogi Adityanath

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the state aims to increase its renewable energy generation capacity to 20,000 MW over the next two to three years and highlighted the rapid expansion of solar power and other green energy initiatives under the central and state government.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of SAEL Industries' manufacturing plant in Jewar, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is currently generating around 6,000 MW of electricity from renewable sources.

"Our target is to achieve 20,000 MW of renewable energy generation in Uttar Pradesh within the next two to three years. We are moving rapidly towards that goal," he said.

The chief minister said more than six lakh families in the state had become energy self-reliant by installing rooftop solar panels under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Yojana.

"These families receive adequate electricity during the day, while their nighttime consumption has also reduced considerably. Their electricity bills have come down by 50 to 60 per cent," he said. Adityanath said citizens with rooftop solar installations were collectively generating more than 2,000 MW of electricity in the state, reducing dependence on thermal power generation.

"Otherwise, we would have had to supply this much electricity through thermal power stations. Today, more than 2,000 MW of electricity is being generated in Uttar Pradesh through rooftop solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar scheme," he said.

Referring to the global energy crisis witnessed recently due to conflicts in West Asia and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the chief minister said disruptions in petroleum supplies had demonstrated how energy shortages could hamper economic growth and fuel inflation.