ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh State Board Takes Strict Steps To Combat Solvers' Gangs During Exams, Urges DGP To Intensify Probe

By Amrish Shukla

Prayagraj: With the menace of solvers' gangs continuing unabated, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not only announced a host of steps to combat imposters but urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to intensify investigation into the cases. Nearly 30 impersonators have been arrested during the exam season so far.

In a recent order, secretary of UPMSP Bhagwati Singh said that if a dummy candidate is caught at an examination centre, the investigation must be such that it can reach out to the mastermind of the solvers' gang. The order stated that the evidence should be such that the impersonator cannot escape punishment. The UPMSP has made it clear that if the investigation reveals negligence or collusion, action will also be taken against the concerned inspector, centre administrator and other staff.

The solvers' gangs came to light in 2020, where discrepancies were noticed during the scrutiny of answer sheets and document verification. Differences were found between the photo and signature on the admit card and answer sheet as well as the attendance sheet. There were reports from some districts that impersonators had taken the exam in the place of the actual candidates.

Investigations found signs of collusion involving brokers, coaching networks and local-level staff in several districts. Consequently, several suspected cases were referred for investigation, resulting in the cancellation of results.

Bhagwati Singh said such indications have once again surfaced during the matriculation and intermediate exams that are underway since February 18. The places under suspicion include Agra, Etah, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnor, Shahjahanpur, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Etawah, Kannauj, Jhansi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Gonda, and Gorakhpur.

It is against this backdrop that a letter has been sent to the District School Inspectors clarifying that every case involving a solver will now be treated as a criminal matter and harshest punishment will be ensured.

Singh clarified that the investigation will not be limited to mere paperwork. Centre administrators and sector magistrates have been instructed to look for clear evidence of superimposition or editing of admit card photos. Responsibility for photo matching has been assigned to those at the examination centre gate, and no one is allowed to enter the centre without matching their photos.