Uttar Pradesh Surpasses 170 Countries In Road Accident Fatalities
State's Transport Department plans to develop a strategy with the National Highways Authority of India, Urban Planning and Development Authority and Public Works Department.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has surpassed 170 countries in terms of road accident fatalities. According to the Director of the Institute of Research and Technology Education (IRTE), Dr Rohit Baluja, approximately 24,000 people die in accidents in Uttar Pradesh each year.
In terms of daily deaths, this number comes to around 65. Dr Baluja has examined the causes of these accidents and offered several suggestions to departments concerned with road safety.
The suggestions from IRTE include fixing working hours for drivers, issuing driving licenses only to trained individuals, increasing enforcement, focusing on vehicle fitness and improving roads.
The Transport Department plans to develop a strategy with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) and Public Works Department (PWD). Uttar Pradesh has a road network of around 450,000 km.
According to IRTE, 24% of the world's accidental deaths are from India. Statistics from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways show that 475 people die every day in India, while the World Health Organization (WHO) says that 820 people are killed every day. Meanwhile, 26 lakh people are injured every year in mishaps. Road safety experts believe the WHO figures.
Dr Baluja said that the new expressways built in Uttar Pradesh represent only 0.6% of the total but account for 7% of the deaths. National highways represent 4%, but account for 30% of the deaths. State highways represent 2%, accounting for 25% of the deaths.
He explained that Tamil Nadu leads in road accidents in India, while Uttar Pradesh leads in fatalities. Tamil Nadu accounts for approximately 14% of the accidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 11.8%, Kerala at 9.5% and Uttar Pradesh at 9%. However, Uttar Pradesh accounts for approximately 14% of the fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
Uttar Pradesh has 20 districts that account for 20% of the total accidents. These include Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Unnao, Hardoi, Aligarh, Mathura, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Badaun, Firozabad, and Azamgarh. In 2023, there were 44,534 road accidents in the state, resulting in 23,652 deaths. These 20 districts alone saw 19,676 accidents and 9,683 deaths. In 2024, there were 46,052 road accidents resulting in 24,118 deaths. These 20 districts had 20,700 accidents and 10,092 deaths.
According to Dr Baluja, two-wheeler riders account for 33% to 40% of the accidental deaths. He said that it is the drivers that are often blamed for 90% of the deaths, while the roads are often overlooked. They are not held even 1% responsible, even though the reality is that 33% of deaths are caused by poor roads.
Dr Baluja put up a pertinent question asking, "When we have control over our roads, enforcement and driver licensing, why are deaths so high? There shouldn't be so many deaths. There are countries with a larger population than Uttar Pradesh but deaths are lower there."
He added, "It's said that deaths are higher because of the high number of violations, and when violations are reduced, deaths will surely decrease. We need to create a system. Police investigation in accidents in India isn't scientific. Today, 90% of the time, they blame the driver. All our other rules are based on that principle. They are based solely on the driver. This shouldn't happen. The government should make rules keeping all aspects in mind."
He further opined that pedestrians should be given the right of way first in Uttar Pradesh, as is the case in many countries. "Roads should be built keeping two-wheelers in mind because 70% of the people here are two-wheeler drivers," he said.
Dr Baluja has represented India at the United Nations (UN) since 2004. He was invited when the UN took up road safety at the General Assembly. The UN has entrusted him with the responsibility of 16 countries from India to the Philippines, where he is working on road safety.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said, "Uttar Pradesh is a large state. Its population exceeds 250 million. The combined population of many countries wouldn't equal Uttar Pradesh's. Vehicle registrations are high here. With more roads, accidents are certainly more frequent. If we consider the population and vehicles, Uttar Pradesh will appear far behind, but we are still working to reduce accidents by 50%."
He said that 18 Assistant Regional Transport Officers (Road Safety) are to be recruited through an exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. "This will help prevent road accidents," he added.
