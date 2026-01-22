ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Surpasses 170 Countries In Road Accident Fatalities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has surpassed 170 countries in terms of road accident fatalities. According to the Director of the Institute of Research and Technology Education (IRTE), Dr Rohit Baluja, approximately 24,000 people die in accidents in Uttar Pradesh each year.

In terms of daily deaths, this number comes to around 65. Dr Baluja has examined the causes of these accidents and offered several suggestions to departments concerned with road safety.

The suggestions from IRTE include fixing working hours for drivers, issuing driving licenses only to trained individuals, increasing enforcement, focusing on vehicle fitness and improving roads.

The Transport Department plans to develop a strategy with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) and Public Works Department (PWD). Uttar Pradesh has a road network of around 450,000 km.

According to IRTE, 24% of the world's accidental deaths are from India. Statistics from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways show that 475 people die every day in India, while the World Health Organization (WHO) says that 820 people are killed every day. Meanwhile, 26 lakh people are injured every year in mishaps. Road safety experts believe the WHO figures.

Dr Baluja said that the new expressways built in Uttar Pradesh represent only 0.6% of the total but account for 7% of the deaths. National highways represent 4%, but account for 30% of the deaths. State highways represent 2%, accounting for 25% of the deaths.

He explained that Tamil Nadu leads in road accidents in India, while Uttar Pradesh leads in fatalities. Tamil Nadu accounts for approximately 14% of the accidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 11.8%, Kerala at 9.5% and Uttar Pradesh at 9%. However, Uttar Pradesh accounts for approximately 14% of the fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Uttar Pradesh has 20 districts that account for 20% of the total accidents. These include Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Unnao, Hardoi, Aligarh, Mathura, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Badaun, Firozabad, and Azamgarh. In 2023, there were 44,534 road accidents in the state, resulting in 23,652 deaths. These 20 districts alone saw 19,676 accidents and 9,683 deaths. In 2024, there were 46,052 road accidents resulting in 24,118 deaths. These 20 districts had 20,700 accidents and 10,092 deaths.