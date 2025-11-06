ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Sleeper Bus Going From Delhi To Varanasi Overturns On Agra Expressway, 20 Passengers Injured

Lucknow: A sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Varanasi overturned on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway near Aliyarpur village in Unnao district in the early hours of Thursday. The accident occurred around 2 am, when the bus was en route to Lucknow. There were around 60 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

CO Hasanganj Arvind Kumar said that a call regarding the accident was received at the Hasanganj police station shortly after it occurred. The Hasanganj police team, along with the rescue unit of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), immediately responded to the scene. The bus had fallen into a roadside ditch, and rescue personnel helped all passengers exit safely in the dark using emergency lighting.

Approximately 20 passengers sustained injuries. They were taken to Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow by ambulances arranged at the site. Some of the injured are in serious condition and are being referred to the Trauma Centre for specialised medical care.