ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Six Killed, Four Injured In Jalaun Road Accident

Jalaun: Six people died and four others were seriously injured in a horrific road accident on Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun. The accident occurred near the Jolhupur turn in the Kalpi police station area. A family returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya fell victim to the accident.

According to the police, Shashikant Tiwari, a resident of Mahroni in Lalitpur district, had gone to Ayodhya with his family. After their visit, all ten people returned by car. It is reported that as they reached the Jolhupur turn in the Kalpi area, the driver suddenly dozed off, causing the car to lose control and collide with a vehicle ahead.

The collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, and its occupants became badly trapped inside.

In the accident, Shashikant Tiwari, Krishnakant Nayak, Harihar Tiwari, Gautam Tiwari, Anshul Tiwari and Swami Prasad Tiwari lost their lives. Four others were seriously injured and are being treated at the hospital.

After the incident, chaos ensued at the scene. Locals rushed to help and tried to rescue the people trapped in the car. Many were badly stuck in the vehicle’s cabin, and it took considerable time to get them out. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, transported the injured to the hospital.