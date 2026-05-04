Uttar Pradesh: Six Killed, Four Injured In Jalaun Road Accident
Six died and four were seriously injured when a family’s car collided with a vehicle near Jolhupur, Kalpi, while returning from Ayodhya.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Jalaun: Six people died and four others were seriously injured in a horrific road accident on Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun. The accident occurred near the Jolhupur turn in the Kalpi police station area. A family returning from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya fell victim to the accident.
According to the police, Shashikant Tiwari, a resident of Mahroni in Lalitpur district, had gone to Ayodhya with his family. After their visit, all ten people returned by car. It is reported that as they reached the Jolhupur turn in the Kalpi area, the driver suddenly dozed off, causing the car to lose control and collide with a vehicle ahead.
The collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, and its occupants became badly trapped inside.
In the accident, Shashikant Tiwari, Krishnakant Nayak, Harihar Tiwari, Gautam Tiwari, Anshul Tiwari and Swami Prasad Tiwari lost their lives. Four others were seriously injured and are being treated at the hospital.
After the incident, chaos ensued at the scene. Locals rushed to help and tried to rescue the people trapped in the car. Many were badly stuck in the vehicle’s cabin, and it took considerable time to get them out. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and, with the help of locals, transported the injured to the hospital.
Police say the injured are still undergoing treatment and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Jalaun Vinay Kumar Singh said that in the Kalpi police station area, on National Highway-27, a Tavera vehicle lost control and crashed into a truck. There were 10 passengers in the vehicle; six have died and four are under treatment.
The injured have been referred for better medical care. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle lost control, and a detailed investigation is underway.
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