UP SIR: Woman Submits Doctored Documents For Sons Settled Abroad; Trio Booked

Rampur/Lucknow: Police here have registered an FIR against a woman and her two sons -- currently residing abroad -- for allegedly furnishing false details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said on Saturday. According to the FIR lodged at the Civil Lines police station on Friday, the case was registered based on a complaint by Dinesh Kumar -- a supervisor associated with the SIR exercise in the Rampur Assembly constituency.

The complaint alleged that Noorjahan, a resident of Jwala Nagar, allegedly submitted forms on behalf of her sons Aamir Khan and Danish Khan, who have been living in Dubai and Kuwait for several years. Police said the accused have been booked under sections 237 (false declaration) and 318(2) (fraud) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

An official statement issued in Lucknow on Saturday said the alleged fraud came to light after the booth level officer (BLO) digitised the SIR forms and found that the information submitted for the two sons was incorrect and forged signatures had been used.