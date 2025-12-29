ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh SIR: Nearly 2.89 Crore Names Deleted, Those Excluded Can Contest Deletion From Jan 1

Lucknow: As many as 2,88,75,000 names, accounting for roughly 18.70% of the total 15,44,00,000 voters in Uttar Pradesh who were part of the pre-SIR electoral roll, have been deleted after the nearly 52-day Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in the state on November 4 and concluded after two extensions on December 26.

Officials said that the draft electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh, which will be published on December 31, is likely to have the names of about 12.55 crore voters, with almost 2.89 crore names removed from the pre-SIR voter list. Those excluded will have a chance to contest the deletion starting January 1, they said.

The deletions were done for a variety of reasons, including death, change of residence or being enrolled as voters elsewhere, UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said.

Most of the deletions were reported from big urban centres, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Kanpur. Of the names deleted, 1.26 crore voters have transferred, 46 lakh are dead, 23.70 lakh have been marked as duplicate, while 83.73 lakh are absentees.

Rinwa said that the draft voter list will be released on December 31 and claims and objections can be filed till January 30, 2026. "During the notice phase, from December 31st to February 21, 2026, decisions will be made on the counting forms and claims and objections will be resolved. The final voter list will then be published on February 28, 2026," he said.

Among the 12,55,56,000 voters who have made it to the draft list, more than 1 crore are in the "unmapped" category, meaning notices will be sent out to them to furnish self-attested documents from among the list of the 12 mandated by the Election Commission (EC) to be moved into the "mapped" category, Rinwa told PTI on Sunday.

"Starting January 1, the EC will roll out a month-long process during which any of the nearly 2.89 crore voters, 2,88,75,000 to be precise, whose names have been deleted for various reasons and want to contest the action can reapply by filling out Form 6," Rinwa said. "Form 6 can also be used by new voters to apply," he said.