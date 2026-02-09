ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Showcases Its Art, Culture, Heritage And Spiritual Traditions At Surajkund Mela

Entrance to the Uttar Pradesh pavilion at the Surajkund Mela. ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: The state of Uttar Pradesh has showcased its culture, art, heritage and spiritual traditions at the ongoing Surajkund International Crafts Mela (fair) in Faridabad. It is one of the theme states at the event, along with the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Uttar Pradesh has erected a grand and attractive pavilion at the Mela grounds. Decorated in traditional architectural style, this pavilion reflects the state's diverse cultural identity. The walls display a masterful blend of artistic paintings, traditional design and modern technology. The visitors get a feel of the state on entering the pavilion. Uttar Pradesh pavilion at the Surajkund Mela. (ETV Bharat) The biggest attraction at the pavilion is the statue of Lord Ram, which is a replica of the one installed in the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Another major attraction is the statue of Gautam Buddha. Both these statues are drawing a large number of people. Regional Officer with Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Deepika Singh, said, "It is a matter of great fortune for the state to be included as the theme state at the Surajkund Fair. Uttar Pradesh is presenting its culture, heritage and art on a wide scale. This pavilion has been prepared for this purpose, where the spiritual heritage has been depicted through the statues of Lord Ram and Gautam Buddha." A metal sculpture of the Buddha. (ETV Bharat)