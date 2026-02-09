Uttar Pradesh Showcases Its Art, Culture, Heritage And Spiritual Traditions At Surajkund Mela
It is one of the theme states at the event, along with the northeastern state of Meghalaya.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Faridabad: The state of Uttar Pradesh has showcased its culture, art, heritage and spiritual traditions at the ongoing Surajkund International Crafts Mela (fair) in Faridabad. It is one of the theme states at the event, along with the northeastern state of Meghalaya.
Uttar Pradesh has erected a grand and attractive pavilion at the Mela grounds. Decorated in traditional architectural style, this pavilion reflects the state's diverse cultural identity. The walls display a masterful blend of artistic paintings, traditional design and modern technology. The visitors get a feel of the state on entering the pavilion.
The biggest attraction at the pavilion is the statue of Lord Ram, which is a replica of the one installed in the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Another major attraction is the statue of Gautam Buddha. Both these statues are drawing a large number of people.
Regional Officer with Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Deepika Singh, said, "It is a matter of great fortune for the state to be included as the theme state at the Surajkund Fair. Uttar Pradesh is presenting its culture, heritage and art on a wide scale. This pavilion has been prepared for this purpose, where the spiritual heritage has been depicted through the statues of Lord Ram and Gautam Buddha."
The official further added, "It was not possible to bring products from all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, but a selected few have been displayed here. These include brass utensils from Moradabad, glass works from Firozabad, carpets from Bhadohi and other handicraft products that reflect the craftsmanship of Uttar Pradesh and the spirit of self-reliant India."
Several LED displays have been installed in the pavilion that showcase major tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh. These displays provide information about Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, Vrindavan, Bundelkhand and other tourist destinations. The purpose is to inspire visitors to plan trips to Uttar Pradesh.
Five special gates have been installed at the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion. These include the Ayodhya Gate, Prayagraj Gate, Kashi Gate, Bundelkhand Gate and Uttar Pradesh Gate. They reflect the state's historical and religious identity. Additionally, 40 stalls have been set up for handicrafts and food.
Attractive selfie points have also been set up throughout the pavilion. Among these, the Sudarshan Chakra, the conch and the ‘I Love UP’ selfie points are the most popular with the visitors.
Renu, a Delhi resident who visited the pavilion, said, "Coming here, I learned a lot about Uttar Pradesh. Seeing the statue of Lord Ram brought peace to my mind."
Another visitor, Rajkumari, said, "I couldn't go to Ayodhya, but I got to see the statue of Lord Ram here. Seeing the pavilion, it felt as if I was touring Uttar Pradesh myself."
The Surajkund Mela that started on January 31 will continue until February 15. More than 50 countries are participating in this fair, where Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya are state partners, while Egypt is the partner country.