ETV Bharat / state

UP: Three Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Carpet Dyeing Unit In Bhadohi

Bhadohi: Three workers died of suffocation, while another labourer was hospitalised, on Monday after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes inside a tank at a carpet dyeing unit here, an official said. The incident occurred at the Surya Carpet plant, located in Ugapur area under Aurai police station limits, when workers were carrying out cleaning and repairs inside a tank in the dyeing unit, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik, one worker entered the tank for cleaning and repair work and lost consciousness due to inhalation of toxic fumes.

Three others climbed down one after another to rescue him but all of them fainted due to suffocation and were later rescued by company staff who rushed them to Surya Hospital, owned by the carpet unit’s proprietor Surya Mani Tiwari. The deceased were identified as Shivam Dubey (38), Ram Surat Yadav (55) and Sheetla Prasad (50), all residents of Bhadohi district.