UP: Over 120 Students Hospitalised In Farrukhabad, Mainpuri After Deworming Drive

Farrukhabad/Mainpuri: Around 120 students were hospitalised in Farrukhabad and Mainpuri districts after they fell ill during a deworming drive conducted at their schools, officials said. The children complained of headache and vomiting shortly after being administered Albendazole tablets. In Farrukhabad, the incident occurred on Tuesday at Jawahar Lal Prema Devi School in Rathora Mohaddinpur village of Kamalganj block.

Out of around 150 students who were given the medication, about 100 complained of discomfort, triggering panic among parents and school authorities. According to officials, 33 students were taken to the Community Health Centre in Kamalganj, while 67 others were shifted to the Lohia Hospital at the district headquarters.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi visited Lohia Hospital to monitor the situation and directed doctors to ensure proper treatment. Chief Medical Officer Dr Avanindra Kumar said the deworming campaign was conducted in schools across the district. "Students of this particular school complained of headache and vomiting. All are stable and their condition is now normal," Dr Kumar said.

The district magistrate said the tablets were given district-wide, reports of discomfort were limited to this specific school. "All the admitted children are stable. There could be some other reason behind the sudden illness," he added.