ETV Bharat / state

UP: 4 Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Ballia Double Murder Case

Ballia: A local court here on Thursday sentenced four men to life imprisonment after convicting them in a double murder case in which two men were killed and a youth was seriously injured in January 2025, a prosecution official said.

According to the prosecution, Prashant Gupta, 26, and Golu Verma, 23, residents of Sikandarpur village in the Narhi area, were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed near a liquor vend in Narayanpur village on the night of January 1, 2025. Sixteen-year-old Jitu Gupta sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The prosecution said the incident was linked to an earlier dispute in which Golu Verma was allegedly assaulted and threatened on December 15, 2024.

According to Jitu Gupta's statement, he was intercepted and attacked while on his way to buy milk on the night of January 1. His cousin, Prashant Gupta, was allegedly attacked when he tried to rescue him. Golu Verma, who reached the spot and attempted to intervene, was also assaulted. Prashant and Golu died on the spot.