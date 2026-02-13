ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh School Under Scanner After Videos Show Alleged Milk Dilution, Headmistress Sleeping In Classroom

Mahoba: Two videos of a primary school headmistress sleeping in the class, and the milk meant for students under the Mid-Day Meal scheme is allegedly seen being diluted with water has gone viral at Dhikwaha village under Kabrai development block in Uttar Pradesh. after two separate videos surfaced on social media.

The videos have gone viral and the education department has been put on alert. According to reports, during the distribution of the Mid-Day Meal, a cook mixed a packet of milk into a bucket filled with water. The video also reportedly shows the presence of the headmistress at the time.

Local residents have alleged that children were not being served milk as per the prescribed standards. Under the Mid-Day Meal scheme, each primary-level student is entitled to 200 ml of milk per week. If the allegations of dilution are confirmed, officials say it would amount to a serious violation affecting children’s nutrition.

The second video shows the headmistress allegedly asleep inside a classroom. This has raised questions about the seriousness of academic activities in the school.