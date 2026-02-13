ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh School Under Scanner After Videos Show Alleged Milk Dilution, Headmistress Sleeping In Classroom

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Mishra has issued a show-cause notice to the concerned headmistress, and asked for an explanation within two days.

Uttar Pradesh School Under Scanner After Videos Show Alleged Milk Dilution, Headmistress Sleeping In Classroom
The primary school headmistress sleeping at classrom. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 13, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mahoba: Two videos of a primary school headmistress sleeping in the class, and the milk meant for students under the Mid-Day Meal scheme is allegedly seen being diluted with water has gone viral at Dhikwaha village under Kabrai development block in Uttar Pradesh. after two separate videos surfaced on social media.

The videos have gone viral and the education department has been put on alert. According to reports, during the distribution of the Mid-Day Meal, a cook mixed a packet of milk into a bucket filled with water. The video also reportedly shows the presence of the headmistress at the time.

Local residents have alleged that children were not being served milk as per the prescribed standards. Under the Mid-Day Meal scheme, each primary-level student is entitled to 200 ml of milk per week. If the allegations of dilution are confirmed, officials say it would amount to a serious violation affecting children’s nutrition.

The second video shows the headmistress allegedly asleep inside a classroom. This has raised questions about the seriousness of academic activities in the school.

Parents have expressed concern, stating that government welfare schemes are intended to ensure better nutrition and education for underprivileged children, but negligence at the ground level spoils their purpose.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Mishra has issued a show-cause notice to the concerned headmistress, and asked for an explanation within two days.

He stated that negligence in the implementation of welfare schemes run by the state and central governments will not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Any compromise with children’s nutrition and educational quality will be treated as a serious matter. Strict action will be taken if the response is found unsatisfactory,” he said.

An inquiry into the matter is currently underway.

Read More:

  1. 32 Hostel Students, 18 Telangana Schoolchildren Fall Ill In Two Suspected Food Poisoning Incidents
  2. Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Slams Govt Over Death Of Two Cooks During Protest
  3. Rs 2,000 Crore Mid-Day Meal Scam | ACB Registers Case In Rajasthan

TAGGED:

TEACHER FOUND SLEEPING IN CLASS
MAHOBA BSA GAVE SHOW CAUSE NOTICE
MILK MIXED WITH WATER
BSA RAHUL MISHRA
MID DAY MEAL SCHEME

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.