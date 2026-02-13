Uttar Pradesh School Under Scanner After Videos Show Alleged Milk Dilution, Headmistress Sleeping In Classroom
Published : February 13, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Mahoba: Two videos of a primary school headmistress sleeping in the class, and the milk meant for students under the Mid-Day Meal scheme is allegedly seen being diluted with water has gone viral at Dhikwaha village under Kabrai development block in Uttar Pradesh. after two separate videos surfaced on social media.
The videos have gone viral and the education department has been put on alert. According to reports, during the distribution of the Mid-Day Meal, a cook mixed a packet of milk into a bucket filled with water. The video also reportedly shows the presence of the headmistress at the time.
Local residents have alleged that children were not being served milk as per the prescribed standards. Under the Mid-Day Meal scheme, each primary-level student is entitled to 200 ml of milk per week. If the allegations of dilution are confirmed, officials say it would amount to a serious violation affecting children’s nutrition.
The second video shows the headmistress allegedly asleep inside a classroom. This has raised questions about the seriousness of academic activities in the school.
Parents have expressed concern, stating that government welfare schemes are intended to ensure better nutrition and education for underprivileged children, but negligence at the ground level spoils their purpose.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Mishra has issued a show-cause notice to the concerned headmistress, and asked for an explanation within two days.
He stated that negligence in the implementation of welfare schemes run by the state and central governments will not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Any compromise with children’s nutrition and educational quality will be treated as a serious matter. Strict action will be taken if the response is found unsatisfactory,” he said.
An inquiry into the matter is currently underway.
