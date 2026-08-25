ETV Bharat / state

Artisans Bear The Brunt: Saharanpur’s Famed Wood-Carving Industry Battles Falling Exports And Rising Costs

Saharanpur: Walk through the old lanes of Saharanpur and the city’s long association with wood becomes evident. Floral patterns, curling vines and delicate latticework emerge from plain blocks of timber the rhythm of chisels and hammers strike in a familiar rhythm. The workshops smell of freshly cut wood that have sustained generations of families.

These carved furniture pieces, temples, boxes and decorative items have travelled far beyond the Uttar Pradesh city - to homes and markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Sweden and several other countries. For years, the industry was estimated to earn India nearly Rs 1,000 crore annually in foreign exchange. Unfortunately that figure has now reportedly fallen below Rs 500 crore.

Saharanpur’s Famed Wood-Carving Industry Battles Falling Exports And Rising Costs (ETV Bharat)

And this massive drop affected thousands of artisans, exporters, traders and workshop owners, who continue to struggle with cancelled orders, rising costs and prolonged uncertainty in overseas markets even today.

The first major blow came during the Covid-19 lockdown, when production stopped and large domestic and international orders were cancelled. Even after restrictions were lifted, the industry found it difficult to regain its earlier pace. Raw wood became costlier, electricity tariffs increased and the prices of tools and other materials rose by 20 to 30 per cent.

Just as exporters began hoping for a recovery, wars and geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world disrupted trade again. Freight and logistics costs climbed, new orders slowed and some confirmed consignments got cancelled.

“During the pandemic, raw wood and electricity became more expensive, while the cost of other equipment increased by 20 to 30 per cent. Large orders from India and abroad were cancelled, causing heavy losses to exporters, traders and factory owners,” exporter Mohammad Anas said.

The industry had expected conditions to improve after the pandemic, he added, but conflicts between countries dealt another setback. Orders that had begun coming in started getitng cancelled once again.

The impact is visible inside workshops where the sound of carving has become less frequent. Some artisans who once spent their days creating elaborate patterns on wood are now looking for daily-wage work or other small jobs to support their families.