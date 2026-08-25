Artisans Bear The Brunt: Saharanpur’s Famed Wood-Carving Industry Battles Falling Exports And Rising Costs
Rising costs, cancelled export orders and low wages are threatening Saharanpur’s wood-carving industry, leaving workshops struggling and younger artisans seeking other careers.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Saharanpur: Walk through the old lanes of Saharanpur and the city’s long association with wood becomes evident. Floral patterns, curling vines and delicate latticework emerge from plain blocks of timber the rhythm of chisels and hammers strike in a familiar rhythm. The workshops smell of freshly cut wood that have sustained generations of families.
These carved furniture pieces, temples, boxes and decorative items have travelled far beyond the Uttar Pradesh city - to homes and markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Sweden and several other countries. For years, the industry was estimated to earn India nearly Rs 1,000 crore annually in foreign exchange. Unfortunately that figure has now reportedly fallen below Rs 500 crore.
And this massive drop affected thousands of artisans, exporters, traders and workshop owners, who continue to struggle with cancelled orders, rising costs and prolonged uncertainty in overseas markets even today.
The first major blow came during the Covid-19 lockdown, when production stopped and large domestic and international orders were cancelled. Even after restrictions were lifted, the industry found it difficult to regain its earlier pace. Raw wood became costlier, electricity tariffs increased and the prices of tools and other materials rose by 20 to 30 per cent.
Just as exporters began hoping for a recovery, wars and geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world disrupted trade again. Freight and logistics costs climbed, new orders slowed and some confirmed consignments got cancelled.
“During the pandemic, raw wood and electricity became more expensive, while the cost of other equipment increased by 20 to 30 per cent. Large orders from India and abroad were cancelled, causing heavy losses to exporters, traders and factory owners,” exporter Mohammad Anas said.
The industry had expected conditions to improve after the pandemic, he added, but conflicts between countries dealt another setback. Orders that had begun coming in started getitng cancelled once again.
The impact is visible inside workshops where the sound of carving has become less frequent. Some artisans who once spent their days creating elaborate patterns on wood are now looking for daily-wage work or other small jobs to support their families.
Wood carving in Saharanpur has traditionally passed from one generation to the next. A father would teach his son how to hold a chisel, understand the grain of the wood and gradually turn a rough piece of timber into an intricate work of art. That chain of inheritance is now weakening, and in many cases youngsters are veering towards greener pastures.
Hand-carving requires patience and years of practice. Depending on its complexity, a single design may take several hours or even days to complete. But irregular work and limited wages are discouraging young people from entering the profession.
Mohammad Inam, who has worked as a wood-carving artisan for 40 years, said the rising cost of living had made survival difficult. According to him, expenses have nearly doubled over the past five years, while daily wages have increased from around Rs 300 to only Rs 500.
“It is difficult to run a household on this wage amid rising prices. That is why very few young people are coming into this profession,” Inam said.
For the industry, the loss of young workers is more than a labour shortage. It raises questions about who will preserve the skills that gave Saharanpur its global identity when the present generation of master craftsmen retires.
Not everyone, however, sees the situation as entirely bleak. Some traders believe the business environment has improved in certain respects and that government initiatives have provided the industry with greater recognition and security.
Businessman Pramod Kumar said Saharanpur continues to receive enquiries from across the world for furniture, wooden temples, fruit boxes and other products. He credited the Uttar Pradesh government’s One District One Product initiative with helping the wood-carving sector and making business more secure than it was earlier.
The contrasting accounts reflect an industry caught between continuing global demand and the difficulties of converting that interest into steady orders and dependable incomes. Saharanpur’s carved products remain admired, but admiration alone cannot keep its workshops running.
The future of the craft may now depend on stronger domestic demand, easier access to markets, affordable raw materials and regular work for artisans. Without viable earnings, fewer families will encourage their children to learn a skill that takes years to master.
For Saharanpur, the stakes extend beyond the survival of a business. Every artisan who puts down the chisel takes with him a part of the city’s living inheritance - one that cannot easily be recovered once the knowledge stops passing from hand to hand.
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