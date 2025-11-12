ETV Bharat / state

UP: Saharanpur Doctor Denies Rumours Of Arrest, Says Cooperating In Delhi Blast Probe

Security personnel at an area covered with white cloth near Red Fort after a blast on Monday that claimed the lives of 12 people and injured several, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. ( PTI )

Saharanpur: Doctor Babar, a physician at the Famous Medicare Hospital in Saharanpur, on Wednesday denied rumours that he had been detained following the arrest of his colleague Dr Adil Ahmad, who is accused of having links with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Babar said he was "very much present" at the hospital and available to meet anyone. "I am cooperating fully with the investigating agencies, but people should not spread false rumours," he said.

He clarified that he has been working at the hospital for the past three years, while Dr Adil joined in March. "I met him only after he joined the hospital. Before that, I had no acquaintance with him. His behaviour was polite and professional, and neither patients nor staff ever had a complaint against him," the general physician said.

Expressing dismay over Adil's alleged involvement in terror activities, Babar said, "It is painful that such educated people are indulging in shameful acts."

About his participation in Adil's wedding, Dr Babar said, "Four of us from the hospital had attended his marriage. We went as colleagues attending a fellow doctor's wedding, not that of a terrorist." He further said Adil had done his wedding shopping in Saharanpur and had even brought the items to the hospital on several occasions.

"We had reached Kashmir two days before the wedding to do some sightseeing. On the day of the baraat, we did not join the procession as only four people were allowed. We instead went out to see places,” Dr Babar said. There was nothing suspicious about the atmosphere at the wedding, it was like any other traditional Muslim ceremony, he said, adding that Adil's wife is also an MD doctor.

"Adil was highly competent in his medical profession. His diagnosis and treatment were excellent, and patients always went back satisfied," Babar said, recalling that he last met Adil the day he was arrested. "He had told me earlier that his mother was unwell and he might go home for a few days," he added.

Babar said Adil never used a laptop and was only occasionally seen speaking on the phone during hospital hours. "I visited his residence and nursing home a couple of times, but nothing about his work or lifestyle suggested he could be involved in anti-national activities," he said.

He confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and other investigating agencies had questioned him and added, "I am ready to cooperate with any agency that wants to talk to me." Dr Adil Ahmad, from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested on November 7 by the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the assistance of local police and Special Operations Group (SOG).