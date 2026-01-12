ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Road Rage: Court Clerk Beaten To Death As Family Members Watch In Horror

Amroha: In a brutal act, a clerk in a judge's court was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Sunday. According to police, a collision occurred between a car and a motorcycle in Hariyana village and enraged by the incident, the motorcyclists dragged the clerk out of his car and beat him to death in the middle of the road.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Didoli police reached the spot and sent it for a post-mortem. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has created an atmosphere of fear in the area. The deceased has been identified as Rashid, a resident of Mohalla Nal, who was a court clerk for a Junior Division Judge in Amroha.

On Sunday, Rashid was going to Moradabad in his Baleno car. His wife, three children, and a nephew were also in the car. As soon as the car reached near Hariyana village, their car collided with a motorcycle. When Rashid protested, the two motorcyclists started arguing with him. They then called some of their friends.

When Rashid tried to leave, the youths blocked his path with their motorcycle. In front of his family members, they dragged him out of the car and started kicking and punching him in the middle of the road. Rashid fell after being kicked in the chest. Meanwhile, his wife and children kept shouting for them to stop, but the youths continued to beat Rashid. When Rashid became unconscious, the youths fled.