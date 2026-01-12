Uttar Pradesh Road Rage: Court Clerk Beaten To Death As Family Members Watch In Horror
Salman, the nephew of deceased rashid, said that the motorcyclists came from behind and were overtaking from the wrong side.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 1:50 AM IST
Amroha: In a brutal act, a clerk in a judge's court was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Sunday. According to police, a collision occurred between a car and a motorcycle in Hariyana village and enraged by the incident, the motorcyclists dragged the clerk out of his car and beat him to death in the middle of the road.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Didoli police reached the spot and sent it for a post-mortem. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has created an atmosphere of fear in the area. The deceased has been identified as Rashid, a resident of Mohalla Nal, who was a court clerk for a Junior Division Judge in Amroha.
On Sunday, Rashid was going to Moradabad in his Baleno car. His wife, three children, and a nephew were also in the car. As soon as the car reached near Hariyana village, their car collided with a motorcycle. When Rashid protested, the two motorcyclists started arguing with him. They then called some of their friends.
When Rashid tried to leave, the youths blocked his path with their motorcycle. In front of his family members, they dragged him out of the car and started kicking and punching him in the middle of the road. Rashid fell after being kicked in the chest. Meanwhile, his wife and children kept shouting for them to stop, but the youths continued to beat Rashid. When Rashid became unconscious, the youths fled.
The nephew, Salman, said that the motorcyclists came from behind and were overtaking from the wrong side. “The motorcycle got stuck in the bumper of their car, causing the motorcyclists to fall. My uncle got out of the car, helped them pick up their motorcycle, and tried to reason with them. The matter seemed to be resolved, and we started moving again,” he said.
After that, they chased us and stopped the car. Four or five youths dragged Rashid out of the car and beat him to death, Salman said. “We took my uncle to Urban Hospital, where the doctors referred him to another hospital. Then we took him to Jeevan 24 Hospital. The doctors examined him and declared him dead,” Salman added.
CO Abhishek Kumar Yadav said, "CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused. We are conducting a thorough investigation."