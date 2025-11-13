ETV Bharat / state

Former Delhi Minister Somnath Bharti Appears In Court At Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: Days after he was declared 'absconder', former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti appeared in the MP-MLA court at Rae Bareli on Thursday.

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Bharti, against whom a case was filed for allegedly misbehaving with an official at the Irrigation Department's guest house in Rae Bareli in 2021. Speaking to media after appearing in the court, Bharti said, "The court has granted me permission to appear virtually in the next hearing. But if the court orders, I can also appear before it physically."

He said, "I am a lawyer. The media misinterpreted the court's order. The court had not declared me 'absconder'." The former minister said the process of declaring someone an 'absconder' is quite lengthy. "The media reported the order in a 'completely irresponsible and distorted manner'. This amounts to contempt of court," he said.

Bharti, on whom ink was thrown at Amethi in 2021, said the person who did it, "was given a reward of Rs 51,000." He asked, "Will someone be given Rs 2 lakh for killing me." Bharti further said, "The police did not even register an FIR in the case. I want the Yogi Adityanath government in UP to take action."