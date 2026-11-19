Uttar Pradesh Proposes New Waqf Regulations; Graduation, Hindi, Urdu Knowledge Mandatory For 'Mutawallis'
Under the new framework, Mutawalli's must hold a graduate degree and possess knowledge of both Hindi and Urdu.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Lucknow: Following the amendments in the Waqf Act, 1995 by the Parliament last year, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has proposed new Waqf rules in the state making graduation and knowledge of Urdu and Hindi mandatory for appointing custodians of Waqf properties.
The Adityanath cabinet has approved the 'Uttar Pradesh Integrated Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Rules, 2026,' making Uttar Pradesh the first state in the country to establish such a regulatory framework.
Under the new regulations, to become a 'Mutawalli' (custodian/manager of a Waqf property), an individual must hold a graduate degree and possess knowledge of both Hindi and Urdu. Before an appointment is made, the District Magistrate (DM) will verify the applicant's documents, eligibility, and conduct.
The new regulations reportedly contain 41 provisions aimed at streamlining the management of Waqf properties and protect them from disputes.
The DM is required to submit a report to the Sunni and Shia Central Waqf Boards within 45 days of the commencement of the process.
The UP framework comes after the central government amended the 'Waqf Act, 1995' last year to provide a framework for the management, empowerment, efficiency, and development of Waqf properties. Consequently, states were tasked with formulating their own specific rules to implement this act.
Under the new framework in UP, all details pertaining to the operations of Waqf properties will be available digitally. Mutawallis will be required to upload the estimated income and expenditure for the upcoming financial year onto a dedicated portal by March 1st of each year.
Notices and orders regarding the removal of illegal encroachments, property management plans, and the annual budgets of both the Sunni and Shia Central Waqf Boards will also be accessible via this portal.
Currently, there are approximately 140,000 Waqf properties in the state, with an equal number of Mutawallis.
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