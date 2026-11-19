ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Proposes New Waqf Regulations; Graduation, Hindi, Urdu Knowledge Mandatory For 'Mutawallis'

Representational picture ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Following the amendments in the Waqf Act, 1995 by the Parliament last year, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has proposed new Waqf rules in the state making graduation and knowledge of Urdu and Hindi mandatory for appointing custodians of Waqf properties.

The Adityanath cabinet has approved the 'Uttar Pradesh Integrated Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Rules, 2026,' making Uttar Pradesh the first state in the country to establish such a regulatory framework.

Under the new regulations, to become a 'Mutawalli' (custodian/manager of a Waqf property), an individual must hold a graduate degree and possess knowledge of both Hindi and Urdu. Before an appointment is made, the District Magistrate (DM) will verify the applicant's documents, eligibility, and conduct. The new regulations reportedly contain 41 provisions aimed at streamlining the management of Waqf properties and protect them from disputes. The DM is required to submit a report to the Sunni and Shia Central Waqf Boards within 45 days of the commencement of the process.