Stone Quarry Wall Caves In At Sonbhadra; One Body Recovered, Dozen Workers Feared Trapped

Sonbhadra: A portion of a stone quarry collapsed, trapping several labourers under the debris. According to officials, one body has been recovered so far, while rescue operations are underway to locate the others feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Officials said that the collapse took place inside the Krishna Mines quarry in Billi Markundi village when a wall suddenly gave way. District Magistrate B N Singh confirmed that multiple workers were inside the quarry at the time of the incident. He said, "Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry. The exact number of people trapped is still uncertain."

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who also represents the area as an MLA, visited the site on Sunday along with district officials. He said preliminary information suggested that around a dozen labourers may be trapped, but the final count will be known only after the debris is fully cleared.

"The district magistrate, superintendent of police and other officials are at the spot, and relief operations are underway. Every possible effort is being made," Gond added.