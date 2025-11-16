Stone Quarry Wall Caves In At Sonbhadra; One Body Recovered, Dozen Workers Feared Trapped
Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris after a portion of a stone quarry collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 8:52 AM IST
Sonbhadra: A portion of a stone quarry collapsed, trapping several labourers under the debris. According to officials, one body has been recovered so far, while rescue operations are underway to locate the others feared trapped beneath the rubble.
Officials said that the collapse took place inside the Krishna Mines quarry in Billi Markundi village when a wall suddenly gave way. District Magistrate B N Singh confirmed that multiple workers were inside the quarry at the time of the incident. He said, "Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry. The exact number of people trapped is still uncertain."
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who also represents the area as an MLA, visited the site on Sunday along with district officials. He said preliminary information suggested that around a dozen labourers may be trapped, but the final count will be known only after the debris is fully cleared.
"The district magistrate, superintendent of police and other officials are at the spot, and relief operations are underway. Every possible effort is being made," Gond added.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to lead the rescue operation. Heavy machinery and specialised rescue personnel are being used to remove the debris and widen the access route to the collapsed area as quickly as possible. Officials said rescue teams are working continuously to locate and save those still stuck under the rubble.
The minister also assured that a full investigation would be carried out to determine the circumstances under which the mine was operating. "Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The government would provide ex gratia to the families affected by the tragedy. The administration stands with the victims and their families during this difficult time."
Rescue operations are continuing, and authorities remain hopeful of saving more lives as the search progresses.
Also Read