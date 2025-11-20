ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Once Recorded Highest Tuberculosis Cases, Now It's Best Performer In Fight Against TB

Lucknow: Amid the overall decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases across India, Uttar Pradesh, which recorded highest cases in 2024, has shown significant progress in the fight against this disease, according to the World Health Organization's latest report.

As per the WHO report, India has made a major achievement towards elimination of TB, with a 21 percent decline in cases in the last 10 years and mortality rate decreasing by 28 percent. Nearly 92 percent of TB patients have completed their treatment, which is significantly better than many countries.

Uttar Pradesh Tuberculosis Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said state government's policies have made significant progress in the fight against TB. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of 6,81,731 TB patients in the country in 2024, of which, 2,52,240 cases were registered from the private sector.

Now, under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a total of 5,61,145 TB patients were registered on the Nikshay portal in the state, against the target of 6.62 lakh notifications between January 1 to October 30. This included 3,65,171 patients from the government sector and 1,95,974 from the private sector. Consequently, 7,191 Gram Panchayats in the state were declared TB-free in 2024.