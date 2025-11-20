ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Once Recorded Highest Tuberculosis Cases, Now It's Best Performer In Fight Against TB

Uttar Pradesh Tuberculosis Officer attributed the success to Nikshay Poshan Yojana's financial assistance and government-run campaigns for testing and treatment.

Doctors at a TB screening centre in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)
Doctors at a TB screening centre in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST

Lucknow: Amid the overall decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases across India, Uttar Pradesh, which recorded highest cases in 2024, has shown significant progress in the fight against this disease, according to the World Health Organization's latest report.

As per the WHO report, India has made a major achievement towards elimination of TB, with a 21 percent decline in cases in the last 10 years and mortality rate decreasing by 28 percent. Nearly 92 percent of TB patients have completed their treatment, which is significantly better than many countries.

Uttar Pradesh Tuberculosis Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said state government's policies have made significant progress in the fight against TB. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of 6,81,731 TB patients in the country in 2024, of which, 2,52,240 cases were registered from the private sector.

Now, under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a total of 5,61,145 TB patients were registered on the Nikshay portal in the state, against the target of 6.62 lakh notifications between January 1 to October 30. This included 3,65,171 patients from the government sector and 1,95,974 from the private sector. Consequently, 7,191 Gram Panchayats in the state were declared TB-free in 2024.

The State Tuberculosis Officer further said that between December 7, 2024, and October 19, 2025, nearly 2.38 crore high-risk individuals were screened, of whom 5.14 lakh were confirmed TB. During this period, 6.5 million people underwent X-ray and 2.09 million people were tested using cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test machines.

Deliberating on the reasons behind the decline in TB cases in Uttar Pradesh, Dr Shailendra said increased financial assistance under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, government-run campaigns for testing and treatment, and social participation have worked wonders.

The central government has increased the nutrition allowance from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 a month. Additionally, campaigns like "Nikshay" are being launched to defeat TB.

