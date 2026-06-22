ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Notorious Criminal Lallan Singh Killed In Monday Morning Encounter In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Lallan Singh, a notorious criminal from Bihar carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter between miscreants and police in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, early morning on Monday.

The criminal, who sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation on the Sarsawa-Nakur road, was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An accomplice managed to escape through the forest. The police are conducting raids to locate him, and has alerted police forces in neighbouring districts and states. They expressed confidence that the absconding accused will be arrested soon.

Police officials later said they believe Lallan's death will deal a major blow to the criminal network he operated across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He faced 13 registered cases — including charges of murder, robbery, and dacoity — across various police stations.

SSP Abhinandan Singh said Lallan was a resident of Anandgolva village under the Mohiuddinnagar police station area in Bihar's Samastipur district. He had long been a source of trouble for the police forces of both UP and Bihar.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced by the Varanasi Police Commissionerate and Rs 25,000 by the Chandauli Police, for his arrest, bringing the total bounty on him to Rs 1.25 lakh. Police forces from various districts and special teams have been actively searching for the criminal, who has been absconding for several years.

Early Monday morning, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Pratap Singh was conducting a routine check on the Sarsawa-Nakur road, when they noticed suspicious movements of certain individuals.

When they attempted to stop and question these individuals, they opened fire on the cops, causing panic in the area. The police took defensive positions and retaliated. In the encounter that followed, Lallan was critically injured, while his accomplice managed to flee.