Uttar Pradesh: Notorious Criminal Lallan Singh Killed In Monday Morning Encounter In Saharanpur
The deceased outlaw carried a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh and was wanted in 13 serious cases across UP and Bihar, including seven murders.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Saharanpur: Lallan Singh, a notorious criminal from Bihar carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter between miscreants and police in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, early morning on Monday.
The criminal, who sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation on the Sarsawa-Nakur road, was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An accomplice managed to escape through the forest. The police are conducting raids to locate him, and has alerted police forces in neighbouring districts and states. They expressed confidence that the absconding accused will be arrested soon.
Police officials later said they believe Lallan's death will deal a major blow to the criminal network he operated across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He faced 13 registered cases — including charges of murder, robbery, and dacoity — across various police stations.
SSP Abhinandan Singh said Lallan was a resident of Anandgolva village under the Mohiuddinnagar police station area in Bihar's Samastipur district. He had long been a source of trouble for the police forces of both UP and Bihar.
A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced by the Varanasi Police Commissionerate and Rs 25,000 by the Chandauli Police, for his arrest, bringing the total bounty on him to Rs 1.25 lakh. Police forces from various districts and special teams have been actively searching for the criminal, who has been absconding for several years.
Early Monday morning, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Pratap Singh was conducting a routine check on the Sarsawa-Nakur road, when they noticed suspicious movements of certain individuals.
When they attempted to stop and question these individuals, they opened fire on the cops, causing panic in the area. The police took defensive positions and retaliated. In the encounter that followed, Lallan was critically injured, while his accomplice managed to flee.
The police immediately rushed the injured criminal to the Community Health Centre in Sarsawa. After receiving first aid, he was referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition, but doctors there declared him dead.
Upon receiving news of the incident, senior police officers arrived at the scene and gathered details about the sequence of events. SSP Abhinandan said that according to police records, Lallan was a highly cunning and dangerous criminal. He faced multiple cases involving serious offenses like murder, dacoity, cash van robbery, bank robbery, looting of weapons, extortion, and attacks on police personnel.
He was reportedly wanted in connection with the murders of seven individuals. His list of crimes included sensational incidents like the killings of two police sub-inspectors, a bank cashier, and a private security guard.
He had made headlines across the state following a high-profile incident in Varanasi in 2022, during which he shot a sub-inspector and stole his service pistol. Following that incident, he was placed on the police's 'most wanted' list. His involvement had surfaced in several other incidents of firing and robbery in Chandauli district.
The police said that he executed crimes in a highly planned manner and frequently changed his hideouts, making his arrest difficult. According to investigative agencies, Lallan orchestrated criminal activities along with his brothers and other gang members. His network spanned multiple districts and states.
The police had been searching for him for a long time, and several non-bailable warrants had been issued against him. He was accused of involvement in major murder and robbery cases that were under investigation at various levels.
The encounter in Saharanpur is being hailed as a major achievement for the police. This action sends a clear message to the underworld that evading the law is impossible. The matter is currently under investigation, and all facts related to the encounter are being documented.