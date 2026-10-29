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Uttar Pradesh MLC Polls 2026 Result: BJP Secures 6 Seats, SP Wins 4, Counting Underway In 1

Counting of postal ballots for MLC polls underway at a centre in Lucknow ( PTI )

Lucknow: The final day of counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh MLC elections is underway with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning six of the 11 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) securing four till now.

The remaining one seat, the Varanasi Graduate MLC, is witnessing a close contest between the BJP and the SP. At the end of the 14th round of counting, SP's Ashutosh Sinha was leading ahead of BJP candidate Kedar Singh by 17,268 votes.

BJP has retained two Meerut seats, Bareilly-Moradabad and Lucknow seats, Agra and Gorakhpur-Faizabad seats. The SP won Varanasi, Agra, Lucknow and Allahabad-Jhansi seats. Voting was held for 11 seats in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, including graduates' and teachers' constituencies, took place on October 23. A total of 152 candidates contested in the 11 seats that fell vacant after council members ended their six-year terms.