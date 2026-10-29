Uttar Pradesh MLC Polls 2026 Result: BJP Secures 6 Seats, SP Wins 4, Counting Underway In 1
UP MLC polls voting for the 11 seats was held on October 23 and today is the final day of counting.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Lucknow: The final day of counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh MLC elections is underway with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning six of the 11 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) securing four till now.
The remaining one seat, the Varanasi Graduate MLC, is witnessing a close contest between the BJP and the SP. At the end of the 14th round of counting, SP's Ashutosh Sinha was leading ahead of BJP candidate Kedar Singh by 17,268 votes.
BJP has retained two Meerut seats, Bareilly-Moradabad and Lucknow seats, Agra and Gorakhpur-Faizabad seats. The SP won Varanasi, Agra, Lucknow and Allahabad-Jhansi seats.
Voting was held for 11 seats in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, including graduates' and teachers' constituencies, took place on October 23. A total of 152 candidates contested in the 11 seats that fell vacant after council members ended their six-year terms.
Prior to the October 23 voting, BJP-led NDA held 83 seats, SP 10 and remaining by Opposition parties.
Earlier, SP boycotted counting in Gorakhpur over alleged irregularities, while clashes broke out between BJP and SP supporters in Agra.
On Wednesday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the counting process was being slowed down or halted to prevent BJP's defeat in Varanasi from becoming national news and urged the Election Commission to demonstrate impartiality.
The UP Chief Electoral Officer had said that results in nine of the 11 constituencies were declared by 8 pm on Wednesday and counting was on for Lucknow and Varanasi graduates' constituencies.