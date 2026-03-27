ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Minor 'Raped' After Being Lured With Money; Accused On The Run

Farrukhabad: An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The family members of the minor alleged that a youth from the same village that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kamalganj police station lured the girl with money before committing the crime. The girl has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Acting on a written complaint filed by the family, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Police teams have been mobilised to find out about the accused.

According to the family, the minor, who had gone to attend an event, was targeted by a local youth who lured the child with money and took her to a secluded hut located some distance away before raping her. Bleeding profusely and weeping, the girl eventually returned home.

Thereafter, she shared her ordeal with her mother. The family members then took her to the Kamalganj police station. The police immediately rushed the child to the Community Health Centre for treatment.