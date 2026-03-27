Uttar Pradesh: Minor 'Raped' After Being Lured With Money; Accused On The Run
SP Aarti Singh said the police admitted the girl to a hospital, and her condition is stable.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Farrukhabad: An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.
The family members of the minor alleged that a youth from the same village that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kamalganj police station lured the girl with money before committing the crime. The girl has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Acting on a written complaint filed by the family, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Police teams have been mobilised to find out about the accused.
According to the family, the minor, who had gone to attend an event, was targeted by a local youth who lured the child with money and took her to a secluded hut located some distance away before raping her. Bleeding profusely and weeping, the girl eventually returned home.
Thereafter, she shared her ordeal with her mother. The family members then took her to the Kamalganj police station. The police immediately rushed the child to the Community Health Centre for treatment.
After administering first aid and observing the severity of her condition, doctors referred her to the District Women's Hospital. The child has been admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.
Superintendent of Police, Aarti Singh, who immediately visited the District Women's Hospital and gathered details regarding the incident from the family members, confirmed the incident. During her visit, the SP assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused.
She further informed that the police have admitted the child to the hospital for treatment, where doctors described her condition as stable. Police teams have been deployed, and the accused is still on the run.