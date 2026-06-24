ETV Bharat / state

UP: Minor Girl Rescued From Forced Marriage To 38-Year-Old Man; 3 Arrested

Pratapgarh: A minor girl was rescued from an alleged forced marriage to a 38-year-old man after police raided a village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district and arrested three people accused of arranging the wedding, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said the action was taken as part of a special campaign against child marriage and exploitation of minors.

Acting on a tip-off received on June 22, police learned that Harendra Verma, a resident of Khampur Khabhor village, along with his relatives, was allegedly arranging the marriage of the 16-year-old girl to Kanhaiya, a resident of Babu Tola in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, without the girl's consent.