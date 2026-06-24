UP: Minor Girl Rescued From Forced Marriage To 38-Year-Old Man; 3 Arrested
Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said the action was taken as part of a special campaign against child marriage and exploitation of minors.
By PTI
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Pratapgarh: A minor girl was rescued from an alleged forced marriage to a 38-year-old man after police raided a village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district and arrested three people accused of arranging the wedding, officials said on Wednesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said the action was taken as part of a special campaign against child marriage and exploitation of minors.
Acting on a tip-off received on June 22, police learned that Harendra Verma, a resident of Khampur Khabhor village, along with his relatives, was allegedly arranging the marriage of the 16-year-old girl to Kanhaiya, a resident of Babu Tola in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, without the girl's consent.
A police team led by Sub-Inspector Amit Singh raided Kina Ka Purwa Jogapur village under the Kotwali Nagar police station area and rescued the girl, Kumar said.
Three accused were arrested from the spot -- Satyam, a resident of Phulara in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district; Bhoni from Chhindwara district and Harendra Verma of Pratapgarh district.
A case was registered against them under Section 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The accused were sent to jail on Wednesday, the officer added.
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