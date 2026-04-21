Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyagi Market In Crossing Republik In Ghaziabad
A massive fire broke out at Tyagi Market in Ghaziabad, engulfing shops and causing panic, with firefighters controlling the blaze for hours without casualties.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Tyagi Market located in the Crossing Republik police station area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic in the locality.
Within a short time, the fire took on a severe form and thick plumes of smoke were visible from 2-3 km away. Shopkeepers and locals initially tried to douse the flames, before alerting the fire department.
Fire Tenders Rushed, Additional Units Called In
Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Additional fire engines were called from Vaishali and Sahibabad fire stations after the situation worsened.
The fire spread rapidly, engulfing several shops in the market. The situation grew more critical as a petrol pump was nearby, raising fears of a major disaster if the fire spread further.
Blaze Brought Under Control After Hours Of Effort
Demonstrating prompt action and coordination, the fire department brought the blaze under control after nearly 1.5 to 2 hours of continuous effort. According to officials, the fire has now been completely extinguished. No immediate reports of casualties have emerged.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. Officials are also examining whether adequate fire safety arrangements were in place in the market.
Multiple Fire Units Deployed
Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal said that information about the fire was received at 11.12 am on April 21, 2026, at the Kotwali fire station.
Five fire tenders were initially dispatched, and additional units were called from Vaishali, Sahibabad and even Noida. In total, six fire tenders and five water bombers were deployed to control the blaze.
Rising Fire Incidents Amid Summer Heat
With the onset of summer, Ghaziabad has been witnessing a surge in fire incidents. Reports of fires are emerging almost daily from different parts of the city. Fire department officials said awareness campaigns are underway to prevent such incidents and efforts are ongoing to further improve response times.
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