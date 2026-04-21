ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyagi Market In Crossing Republik In Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out at Tyagi Market in Crossing Republik on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Tyagi Market located in the Crossing Republik police station area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic in the locality.

Within a short time, the fire took on a severe form and thick plumes of smoke were visible from 2-3 km away. Shopkeepers and locals initially tried to douse the flames, before alerting the fire department.

Fire Tenders Rushed, Additional Units Called In

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Additional fire engines were called from Vaishali and Sahibabad fire stations after the situation worsened.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing several shops in the market. The situation grew more critical as a petrol pump was nearby, raising fears of a major disaster if the fire spread further.

Blaze Brought Under Control After Hours Of Effort

Demonstrating prompt action and coordination, the fire department brought the blaze under control after nearly 1.5 to 2 hours of continuous effort. According to officials, the fire has now been completely extinguished. No immediate reports of casualties have emerged.