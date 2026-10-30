ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Mandates Hospital Pharmacies To Display Rate List; Chemists Raise Concerns

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Commissioner, Dr Roshan Jacob, has directed all retail pharmacies operating within hospital premises across the state to display a price list of all medicines starting November 1.

The new directive comes after several complaints about pricing discrepancies and overcharging of essential medicines following a series of recent raids by the FSDA. In response to the investigative findings, the FSDA ordered it to "protect consumer rights and eliminate pricing confusion for patients and their attendants."

Mandatory Digital Tracking

"The objective of this initiative is to enhance transparency in medicine pricing and ensure that patients are informed about the original purchase cost of a medicine versus the price at which it is being sold to them," Jacob told ETV Bharat.

"Retail pharmacies are now legally obligated to upload complete structural data, including official license numbers, names of appointed pharmacists, licensed premises details and active stock levels, onto a public-facing website," she said.

Jacob said the department had already issued instructions for all regional drug inspectors and local officials to enforce strict monitoring across their jurisdictions to ensure full compliance by the start of the month.

Official data shows that Uttar Pradesh currently houses 77,923 retail and 46,709 wholesale medical stores, with Lucknow serving as the main distribution hub for the entire central and eastern regions of the state.

Aminabad, which serves as the capital city’s wholesale medicine market, ranks as one of the largest in Asia. "Lucknow’s total daily pharmaceutical trade is estimated between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore. The annual commercial turnover of the city is between Rs 5,500 crore and Rs 7,000 crore," officials said.

Traders Raise Compliance Concerns