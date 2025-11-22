ETV Bharat / state

UP Man Rescued From Cyber Slavery In Cambodia, Repatriated

Baghpat: A man from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, who was allegedly held captive by a cyber-fraud syndicate in Cambodia, has been rescued and repatriated to India, police said on Saturday. According to a statement issued by police, Vikas Rana, a resident of Ghenaura Silver Nagar village, had travelled to Cambodia for employment but was allegedly confined illegally and forced to take part in cyber-fraud operations.

Rana's wife, Dolly, filed a complaint, saying that her husband was taken against his will and made to work for the syndicate, it said. Acting on the complaint, the Additional Director General of Police (Meerut Zone) and the Deputy Inspector General (Meerut Range) directed the Baghpat cyber cell to initiate a probe, it said.

Preliminary investigation confirmed that Rana was held by a group involved in luring youngsters abroad on the pretext of jobs and then forcing them into cyber-fraud activities, police said.