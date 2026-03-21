ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Killed In Saudi Missile Attack; Last Call With Wife Ends In Tragedy

A file photo of Ravi Gopal, a Sitapur resident, killed in a suspected missile strike in Riyadh (left) and his grieving family (right). ( ETV Bharat )

Sitapur: The impact of the Iran-Israel conflict has now reached Indian expatriates working in Gulf countries, with a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur killed in a suspected missile attack in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, according to his family.

Ravi Gopal, a resident of Baghain village in the Mahmudabad area of Sitapur, had gone to Saudi Arabia on September 18 last year for work. He was employed as a driver in a plastic factory in Riyadh.

Last Call With Wife Before Blast

According to his family, Ravi returned to his room after work on the night of March 18 and called his wife, Ritu, around 9.20 pm (IST). The conversation continued for about 20 minutes before the call abruptly disconnected around 9.53 pm.

Ritu said she heard a loud explosion in the background moments before the call dropped on March 18. Repeated attempts to call him back that night failed as his phone remained switched off. On March 19, the family was informed by his friend Ram Niwas, who also works in Saudi Arabia, that Ravi had died in a missile strike near the factory.

Ravi’s elder brother, Manmohan Dayal, said the family was told that he was at work when the missile struck, leaving him buried under debris. He was later taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead and the body was identified by his friend.

No Official Confirmation Initially, Probe Underway

The family claimed that there was no immediate official confirmation from the Indian Embassy or local authorities. However, officials later said that the government had received information about the “tragic demise of an Indian national” in Riyadh on March 18.