Uttar Pradesh Man Killed In Saudi Missile Attack; Last Call With Wife Ends In Tragedy
A 26-year-old man died in a suspected missile strike in Riyadh while on a call with his wife; family seeks help to bring the body.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Sitapur: The impact of the Iran-Israel conflict has now reached Indian expatriates working in Gulf countries, with a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur killed in a suspected missile attack in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, according to his family.
Ravi Gopal, a resident of Baghain village in the Mahmudabad area of Sitapur, had gone to Saudi Arabia on September 18 last year for work. He was employed as a driver in a plastic factory in Riyadh.
Last Call With Wife Before Blast
According to his family, Ravi returned to his room after work on the night of March 18 and called his wife, Ritu, around 9.20 pm (IST). The conversation continued for about 20 minutes before the call abruptly disconnected around 9.53 pm.
Ritu said she heard a loud explosion in the background moments before the call dropped on March 18. Repeated attempts to call him back that night failed as his phone remained switched off. On March 19, the family was informed by his friend Ram Niwas, who also works in Saudi Arabia, that Ravi had died in a missile strike near the factory.
Ravi’s elder brother, Manmohan Dayal, said the family was told that he was at work when the missile struck, leaving him buried under debris. He was later taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead and the body was identified by his friend.
No Official Confirmation Initially, Probe Underway
The family claimed that there was no immediate official confirmation from the Indian Embassy or local authorities. However, officials later said that the government had received information about the “tragic demise of an Indian national” in Riyadh on March 18.
Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Aseem R Mahajan, expressed condolences and said the Indian Mission in Riyadh is in touch with the family and coordinating with local authorities for the early repatriation of the mortal remains. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also confirmed the death of an Indian national in a social media post.
Local authorities in Mahmudabad have contacted the family and are collecting details related to the incident and Ravi’s employment for verification. A family member, currently in Saudi Arabia about 1,400 km from Riyadh, is expected to reach the city to help confirm the circumstances.
Family Seeks Help To Bring Ravi’s Body Back
Ravi, who was survived by his wife and a four-year-old son, was the family's sole breadwinner. His death has left the family devastated, and they have urged the government to provide compensation and ensure the early return of his body to India.
The Mahmudabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate said the administration is in constant touch with the family and has shared necessary details with higher authorities for further action.
Meanwhile, the grieving family has alleged delays in receiving timely assistance and said they have been struggling for information. His wife appealed for urgent government intervention, stating that innocent families are suffering amid the ongoing conflict.
The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the entire village, with residents awaiting further updates and administrative support.
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