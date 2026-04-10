ETV Bharat / state

UP Man Gets Life Term For Killing 2 Daughters For Stealing Mobile Phone

Mainpuri: A court in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his two daughters for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, the government prosecutor said on Friday.

According to him, the incident took place on March 18, 2020, in the Kotwali police station area of Mainpuri district. Government prosecutor Sanjeev Chauhan told PTI on Friday that convict Shivdesh Sharma (55) killed both his daughters in a fit of rage after learning they had stolen a mobile phone from Pawan Sharma's house, where he was working as a mason.

A resident of Mohalla Ram Lila Maidan under Kotwali police station, he had two daughters, Neha (20) and Anamika (18) and a son. Chauhan said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on Sharma.