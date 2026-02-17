ETV Bharat / state

UP: Man Gets 20 Years In Jail For Sodomising 10-Year-Old Boy In Sonbhadra

Sonbhabdra: A local court on Tuesday convicted a man of sodomising a 10-year-old boy four years ago and sentenced him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 35,000. Additional Sessions Judge of the POCSO court, Amit Veer Singh, passed the order after holding the accused guilty.

Government counsel Neeraj Kumar Singh said the victim’s father lodged a police complaint on March 21, 2022, alleging that on the evening of March 20, the 23-year-old accused lured his son to a chickpea field where he sodomised him.