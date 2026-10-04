Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested For Molesting Nagaland Women At Kolkata Hotel During Celebrations With Brazilian Footballers
Police said the incident occurred in the hotel lobby between 12:30 and 1 am when the women were cheering for the Brazilian team.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Kolkata: A 56-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting two women from Nagaland at a hotel lobby in Kolkata during celebrations following a friendly football match featuring Brazilian stars.
The match was organised by the All India Football Federation at Yuva Bharati Stadium in Salt Lake on Saturday.
According to police, the complainant, a resident of Dimapur in Nagaland, stated that she and her companion were in the hotel lobby between 12:30 am and 1 am and were cheering for the members of the Brazilian football team, when an unidentified man touched them inappropriately. They felt uncomfortable and reported the incident.
Based on the complaint, the Pragati Maidan Police initiated an investigation and began reviewing the hotel's CCTV footage. Upon analysing the footage and matching it with the description provided by the complainant, the suspect was identified.
Police said the complainant also identified the individual after viewing the CCTV footage. The police then tracked the accused's movements and arrested him from the hotel's room, where he was staying.
The arrested individual has been identified as Palash Roy (56), a resident of Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 in Noida.
The police said they are examining further details regarding the incident. His presence at the hotel lobby at the time of the incident and every aspect of the complaint are being verified using CCTV footage and other information.
A case was registered at the Pragati Maidan police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, "We are examining the hotel's CCTV footage. Appropriate action will be taken following a thorough investigation into the matter."
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