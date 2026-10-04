ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested For Molesting Nagaland Women At Kolkata Hotel During Celebrations With Brazilian Footballers

Kolkata: A 56-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Noida was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting two women from Nagaland at a hotel lobby in Kolkata during celebrations following a friendly football match featuring Brazilian stars.

The match was organised by the All India Football Federation at Yuva Bharati Stadium in Salt Lake on Saturday.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Dimapur in Nagaland, stated that she and her companion were in the hotel lobby between 12:30 am and 1 am and were cheering for the members of the Brazilian football team, when an unidentified man touched them inappropriately. They felt uncomfortable and reported the incident.

Based on the complaint, the Pragati Maidan Police initiated an investigation and began reviewing the hotel's CCTV footage. Upon analysing the footage and matching it with the description provided by the complainant, the suspect was identified.