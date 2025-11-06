Uttar Pradesh Man Alongside Two Residents Arrested As Police Foils Terror Plot In Kashmir
This comes hours after a top security huddle in Kashmir directed for strengthening security and surveillance in Srinagar.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 10:56 PM IST
Srinagar: A terror plot was foiled after police arrested three persons from Srinagar and seized a weapon from them, a police official said on Thursday.
The official said that a “major success against anti-national activities” was achieved when they intercepted a black Royal Enfield motorcycle without a registration number at vehicle during checking near Srinagar’s Dalgate area.
“On being signalled to stop, the rider and two pillion passengers attempted to flee but were tactfully apprehended by alert personnel on duty,” police said.
The trio was identified as Shah Mutayib and Kamran Hassan Shah of Srinagar’s Khanyar, while the third arrested, Mohammad Nadeem, originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and puts up in Khanyar.
“A search of their possession led to the recovery of one country-made pistol (Desi Katta) and nine live rounds,” a police official added.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the accused were planning to carry out a terror act in the locality using the weapon and ammunition, he said.
The Police official said they have started investigations to nab their associates, network, and possible links with other subversive elements.
A case was filed at Police Station Khanyar under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) under sections 3, 7, 25 Arms Act, 20, 23 UAPA and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.