ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Alongside Two Residents Arrested As Police Foils Terror Plot In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police with the three accused in the terror plot. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A terror plot was foiled after police arrested three persons from Srinagar and seized a weapon from them, a police official said on Thursday.

The official said that a “major success against anti-national activities” was achieved when they intercepted a black Royal Enfield motorcycle without a registration number at vehicle during checking near Srinagar’s Dalgate area.

This comes hours after a top security huddle in Kashmir directed for strengthening security and surveillance in Srinagar.

“On being signalled to stop, the rider and two pillion passengers attempted to flee but were tactfully apprehended by alert personnel on duty,” police said.

The trio was identified as Shah Mutayib and Kamran Hassan Shah of Srinagar’s Khanyar, while the third arrested, Mohammad Nadeem, originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and puts up in Khanyar.