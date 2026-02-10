Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Police Rescue Unconscious 85-Year-Old From Locked Flat
Lucknow Police forced entry into a locked apartment and rescued Vanshidhar Dogra, former Deputy Commissioner, Geological Survey of India, who had fallen unconscious inside.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Lucknow: In a commendable act, Lucknow’s Mahanagar police on Monday rescued 85-year-old Vanshidhar Dogra from his locked apartment. He had fallen unconscious after suddenly taking ill.
A former Deputy Commissioner (DC) with the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Dogra lived alone. Police broke open the door of the fourth-floor flat, pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital in time, saving his life.
On Monday morning, Dogra’s domestic help arrived, but the door did not open despite repeated calls. After she left, caretaker Shivam also tried contacting him by phone and ringing the bell, but there was no response. Fearing an emergency, they alerted the police.
Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the scene and, recognising the gravity of the situation, began action without delay. Personnel had to break through two doors to gain entry. Inside, they found Vanshidhar Dogra lying unconscious on his bed.
Inspector Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said the police rushed the 85-year-old to Lari Hospital, from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre. At the request of his son, he was later admitted to a private hospital, where treatment is underway.
One of Dogra’s sons lives in Almora, Uttarakhand. On receiving the information, he left for Lucknow. Other relatives reside in Agra and Delhi.
Take Care Of The Elderly
The incident also highlights the importance of monitoring elderly family members, especially those living alone. Neighbours can be requested to check on them regularly.
Families should stay in touch through phone or video calls and ensure seniors are not left unattended for long periods.
