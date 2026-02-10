ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Police Rescue Unconscious 85-Year-Old From Locked Flat

Lucknow: In a commendable act, Lucknow’s Mahanagar police on Monday rescued 85-year-old Vanshidhar Dogra from his locked apartment. He had fallen unconscious after suddenly taking ill.

A former Deputy Commissioner (DC) with the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Dogra lived alone. Police broke open the door of the fourth-floor flat, pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital in time, saving his life.

On Monday morning, Dogra’s domestic help arrived, but the door did not open despite repeated calls. After she left, caretaker Shivam also tried contacting him by phone and ringing the bell, but there was no response. Fearing an emergency, they alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the scene and, recognising the gravity of the situation, began action without delay. Personnel had to break through two doors to gain entry. Inside, they found Vanshidhar Dogra lying unconscious on his bed.

Inspector Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said the police rushed the 85-year-old to Lari Hospital, from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre. At the request of his son, he was later admitted to a private hospital, where treatment is underway.