ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow: Congress Says Constitution Day March On, Will Court Arrest if Have To

Lucknow: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for refusing permission for the Samvidhaan Raksha Sammelan march, saying it would continue with its rally, even if it means courting arrest.

AICC in-charge Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in Lucknow on Thursday for the Constitution Day event. "Immediately on arrival, he will visit the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus to pay homage to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. From there, he will visit the party office for the event," he told PTI.

"We were ready to comply with all the conditions put up by the administration and yet the permission was denied," Gautam claimed. After the Samvidhaan Raksha Sammelan at the party office, Kharge, who was originally scheduled to lead the march, will leave for Delhi, while the other party leaders will proceed with the march, scheduled to culminate with garlanding of Ambedkar's statue at Ambedkar Crossing at Hazratganj.

"Kharge ji is one of the most respected parliamentarians and to deny permission to a march he was to lead shows the mindset of this government," Gautam said. He also wondered why BJP chief Nitin Nabin was allowed permission for his recent event in the state capital, but the Congress was denied it.

Authorities were yet to comment on the permission issue. The Congress's Samvidhaan Raksha marches are part of the party's plan as it seeks to dial up its offensive against the Centre over alleged electoral roll manipulation.

The Congress has been at the forefront of protests against the BJP government over alleged vote theft and for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged manipulation of voter rolls.

According to the party, marches in many parts of the country would begin or conclude at statues of B R Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi with a reading of the Preamble and an oath to protect the Constitution.