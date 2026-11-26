Lucknow: Congress Says Constitution Day March On, Will Court Arrest if Have To
AICC in-charge Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in Lucknow on Thursday for the Constitution Day event.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Lucknow: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for refusing permission for the Samvidhaan Raksha Sammelan march, saying it would continue with its rally, even if it means courting arrest.
AICC in-charge Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in Lucknow on Thursday for the Constitution Day event. "Immediately on arrival, he will visit the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus to pay homage to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. From there, he will visit the party office for the event," he told PTI.
"We were ready to comply with all the conditions put up by the administration and yet the permission was denied," Gautam claimed. After the Samvidhaan Raksha Sammelan at the party office, Kharge, who was originally scheduled to lead the march, will leave for Delhi, while the other party leaders will proceed with the march, scheduled to culminate with garlanding of Ambedkar's statue at Ambedkar Crossing at Hazratganj.
"Kharge ji is one of the most respected parliamentarians and to deny permission to a march he was to lead shows the mindset of this government," Gautam said. He also wondered why BJP chief Nitin Nabin was allowed permission for his recent event in the state capital, but the Congress was denied it.
Authorities were yet to comment on the permission issue. The Congress's Samvidhaan Raksha marches are part of the party's plan as it seeks to dial up its offensive against the Centre over alleged electoral roll manipulation.
The Congress has been at the forefront of protests against the BJP government over alleged vote theft and for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged manipulation of voter rolls.
According to the party, marches in many parts of the country would begin or conclude at statues of B R Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi with a reading of the Preamble and an oath to protect the Constitution.
The Congress will also run its 'Vote Rakshak' campaign, with cadres visiting polling booths to identify deleted voters and help them get their voting rights. A party leader said despite "attempts to disturb the events", its cadres will accord Kharge a grand welcome on his arrival.
"Hoardings and welcome arches have been put up in the state capital as our party cadres, booth presidents and others will be there to accord him a grand welcome," P L Punia, a member of the Congress's Central Election Committee, told PTI.
Ambedkar Mahasabha president Lalji Prasad Nirmal told PTI that he was informed that Kharge would travel directly from the airport to the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus, where the urns containing Dr B R Ambedkar's ashes are kept. Nirmal said Kharge would be the first major Congress leader to visit the campus on Constitution Day in a long time.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the campus once, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has visited it 22 times since assuming office in 2017. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has visited as well. BSP supremo Mayawati has yet to pay a visit to the campus.
Kharge's Lucknow visit will coincide with the launch of the Samajwadi Party's manifesto as well as the first joint rally of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad, in the state capital.
The two leaders recently joined hands to launch Samajik Parivartan Morcha, an alliance that will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls next year. The BJP is also likely to hold a key party meeting here to finalise its 2027 poll blueprint.
Also read:
Priceless Heritage of Indian Democracy: VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi Greet Citizens On Constitution Day