Uttar Pradesh: Live-in Couple Found Dead After Suspected Murder-Suicide In Greater Noida
Police recovered the bodies of a young couple in Tugalpur, Greater Noida, suspecting murder-suicide after a dispute. Investigation continues as post-mortem reports are awaited.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: The bodies of a young man and woman were found in a locked room in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Police suspect that, following a dispute, the man killed the woman and then took his own life. According to police, the two had been living together as a couple for the past three years.
On Wednesday night, after receiving information about a foul smell coming from the room, the police arrived at the scene, broke open the door, took possession of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination. At present, the police are investigating the matter from all angles.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh of Greater Noida stated that the identities of the deceased have been confirmed. As the room had been locked for several days and a foul odour had spread, local residents informed the police.
When the police arrived and broke the lock, the scene inside was horrifying. The woman's body was found lying on the bed. Initial investigation suggests the couple often argued.
According to DCP Singh, prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder followed by suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the police are awaiting the report to determine the exact time and cause of death. Additionally, the police are trying to determine the cause of this shocking incident.
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