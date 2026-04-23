ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Live-in Couple Found Dead After Suspected Murder-Suicide In Greater Noida

New Delhi/Noida: The bodies of a young man and woman were found in a locked room in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Police suspect that, following a dispute, the man killed the woman and then took his own life. According to police, the two had been living together as a couple for the past three years.

On Wednesday night, after receiving information about a foul smell coming from the room, the police arrived at the scene, broke open the door, took possession of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination. At present, the police are investigating the matter from all angles.