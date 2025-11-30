ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh | Leopard Snatches Toddler From Mother's Lap In Balrampur; DM Issues Safety Advisory

Balrampur: A leopard attack in the Terai region in Uttar Pradesh claimed the life of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. The incident took place late Saturday night in Navalganj village, located in the Sohleva forest area. The child was taken from his mother's lap, and his mutilated body was later found near the forest, officials said.

According to Regional Forest Officer Manoj Kumar, the child's mother, Dhanvati, was sleeping in the Veranda of her sister-in-law's house when the attack happened around 2 am. She woke up to cries and saw a leopard carrying away her son, Rohit, in its jaws. Terrified, she screamed for help, but by the time family members rushed out, the leopard had already disappeared into the forest.

Villagers immediately informed the police and the forest department. A search operation was launched, and after some time, the child's body was found near the forest on the western side of the village.