Uttar Pradesh | Leopard Snatches Toddler From Mother's Lap In Balrampur; DM Issues Safety Advisory
After a leopard killed a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in Navalagnj, forest officials deployed teams, cameras, and traps to capture the animal.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Balrampur: A leopard attack in the Terai region in Uttar Pradesh claimed the life of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. The incident took place late Saturday night in Navalganj village, located in the Sohleva forest area. The child was taken from his mother's lap, and his mutilated body was later found near the forest, officials said.
According to Regional Forest Officer Manoj Kumar, the child's mother, Dhanvati, was sleeping in the Veranda of her sister-in-law's house when the attack happened around 2 am. She woke up to cries and saw a leopard carrying away her son, Rohit, in its jaws. Terrified, she screamed for help, but by the time family members rushed out, the leopard had already disappeared into the forest.
Villagers immediately informed the police and the forest department. A search operation was launched, and after some time, the child's body was found near the forest on the western side of the village.
The family, who had come from Gurudaspurwa village to attend a wedding, is now inconsolable.
Forest officials have stepped up efforts to capture the leopard. RFO Kumar confirmed that the child's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Although no clear footprints were found at the scene, three forest teams have been deployed in and around the area. Trapping cameras have been installed, and a cage is being set up to capture the animal as soon as possible.
District Magistrate Vipin Jain said that drone cameras will also be used to increase surveillance due to the rising number of wild animal attacks in the region. He appealed to villagers to stay alert, keep lights on outside their homes at night, sleep with the door closed, and ensure children do not go near forested areas even during the daytime.
