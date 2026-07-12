Uttar Pradesh Launches Mega Plantation Drive With 350 Million Saplings Goal
Uttar Pradesh launched a mega plantation drive targeting 350 million saplings in one day, promoting environmental conservation with widespread public and official participation.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Gorakhopur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the state’s annual mega plantation campaign, under the themes “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (A Tree in Mother's Name) and “Vriksharopan Mahayagya 2026”. The initiative aims to promote environmental conservation and has set a target of planting 350 million saplings in a single day.
Adityanath inaugurated the campaign in his home constituency, Gorakhpur, by planting banyan, peepal, maulsari and neem saplings along the Bhagwanpur Link Expressway.
'एक पेड़ माँ के नाम' वृक्षारोपण महायज्ञ-2026 के शुभारंभ हेतु जनपद गोरखपुर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में... https://t.co/4w4k5KU50z— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 12, 2026
Speaking on the occasion, he said that planting trees “is a divine act and a pledge to serve creation, worship humanity, and safeguard the future.” He urged people to plant a tree in their mother’s name.
The chief minister inspected newly planted saplings, directed officials to ensure their maintenance and interacted with students from Sainik School, NCC cadets and Scouts. He also took a selfie with the students as part of the campaign and encouraged young people to support environmental conservation.
This year, officials have set a target of planting 5.53 million saplings in Gorakhpur district alone. The Forest Department has been assigned 1.94 million saplings, followed by the Rural Development Department with 1.86 million, the Agriculture Department with 576,000, the Horticulture Department with 285,000, the Environment Department with 238,000, the Panchayati Raj Department with 202,000 and the Revenue Department with 143,000.
वृक्षारोपण महायज्ञ-2026 के अंतर्गत गोरखपुर में मौलश्री का पौधरोपण... https://t.co/P1Zulm9HcJ— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 12, 2026
“Progress from all districts is being uploaded through the Forest Department's online monitoring system, including photographs of plantation sites. By 10 a.m., officials reported that more than 52 million saplings had already been planted across Uttar Pradesh,” the government said in a statement.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak joined the plantation drive in Lucknow under the large-scale plantation efforts that are also underway along the banks of major rivers, including the Ganges, Yamuna, Gomti and Saryu, as part of its environmental conservation strategy.
Per official estimates, over 7.98 million saplings will be planted across 4,495.72 hectares along the Ganges, while 647 plantation sites have been identified along the Yamuna.
The campaign is being led by senior administrative and police officials, public representatives and local residents in Gorakhpur. They also pledged to support environmental conservation.
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