ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Launches Mega Plantation Drive With 350 Million Saplings Goal

Gorakhopur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the state’s annual mega plantation campaign, under the themes “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (A Tree in Mother's Name) and “Vriksharopan Mahayagya 2026”. The initiative aims to promote environmental conservation and has set a target of planting 350 million saplings in a single day.

Adityanath inaugurated the campaign in his home constituency, Gorakhpur, by planting banyan, peepal, maulsari and neem saplings along the Bhagwanpur Link Expressway.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that planting trees “is a divine act and a pledge to serve creation, worship humanity, and safeguard the future.” He urged people to plant a tree in their mother’s name.

The chief minister inspected newly planted saplings, directed officials to ensure their maintenance and interacted with students from Sainik School, NCC cadets and Scouts. He also took a selfie with the students as part of the campaign and encouraged young people to support environmental conservation.