Uttar Pradesh Launches Crackdown On Unsafe Coaching Centres; Parents Raise Some Concerns
Following a deadly Lucknow fire, Uttar Pradesh launches inspections of coaching institutes for safety violations. Parents worry about disruptions to studies, reporter Khursheed Ahmad.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Lucknow: Following a fire incident in Lucknow that killed 15 people, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive drive to inspect and take action against coaching institutes that violate safety standards.
The operation is being conducted jointly by the fire department, development authority, and district administration, with several coaching centres having already been sealed as part of the effort.
Officials said that the aim of the crackdown was to prioritise student safety, but concerns are growing over the disruption to the education of thousands of students.
"Many questions arise for parents whose children have enrolled and paid fees." If the coaching centres remain closed for an extended period, how will the students continue their studies? Will the fees be refunded? Will the institutes switch to online teaching or relocate to different premises?” said Rajesh Shukla, General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Welfare Association (UPCWA).
Lucknow hosts numerous coaching institutes where students prepare for competitive exams such as UPSC, UPPCS, NEET, and JEE.
Shukla expressed worries shared by both coaching operators and parents and urged the government to reconsider its approach. “Coaching institutes with minor deficiencies, which can be rectified within a reasonable timeframe, should be granted sufficient time to make the necessary improvements,” he said.
Shukla said that the process of unsealing premises is time-consuming, and prolonged closures will directly impact students’ education. He also emphasised that “student safety is paramount and non-negotiable”. However, he contended that institutes located in buildings capable of meeting safety standards should receive time for upgrades.
“For institutes located in buildings where compliance with safety standards is not feasible, authorities should issue notices directing them to relocate to compliant premises,” he said.
The UPCWA president also called on the government to issue clear and practical guidelines, keeping in mind the future of students.
Ghulam Hussain, a parent whose child studies at a private coaching institute, said that his son had been studying from home since the coaching centre was sealed. “The coaching management has not yet provided any clear information regarding future arrangements. Students have been asked to wait until proceedings conclude,” he said.
According to him, the management had asked students to continue their studies online, which was not feasible for the students.
“The coaching management issued a notice stating that studies will continue online until government guidelines are issued, the institute’s seal is removed, or arrangements for relocation are finalised. However, parents opposed it as we had paid fees specifically for offline classes,” Hussain added.
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