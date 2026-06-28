ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Launches Crackdown On Unsafe Coaching Centres; Parents Raise Some Concerns

Lucknow: Following a fire incident in Lucknow that killed 15 people, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive drive to inspect and take action against coaching institutes that violate safety standards.

The operation is being conducted jointly by the fire department, development authority, and district administration, with several coaching centres having already been sealed as part of the effort.

Officials said that the aim of the crackdown was to prioritise student safety, but concerns are growing over the disruption to the education of thousands of students.

"Many questions arise for parents whose children have enrolled and paid fees." If the coaching centres remain closed for an extended period, how will the students continue their studies? Will the fees be refunded? Will the institutes switch to online teaching or relocate to different premises?” said Rajesh Shukla, General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Welfare Association (UPCWA).

Uttar Pradesh Launches Crackdown On Unsafe Coaching Centres; Parents Raise Some Concerns (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow hosts numerous coaching institutes where students prepare for competitive exams such as UPSC, UPPCS, NEET, and JEE.